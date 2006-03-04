McCarthy's rude romance earns worst picture Razzie

Awards are of spoof of the Oscars

By David Germain

AP movie writer

LOS ANGELES-- Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and Paris Hilton won worst-of prizes Saturday at the Razzies, an Academy Awards spoof mocking the worst of 2005.

But they were upstaged by Jenny McCarthy, who received three Razzies for worst picture, actress and screenplay as producer, star and writer of the gross-out romantic comedy "Dirty Love."

Cruise had been nominated for worst actor for "War of the Worlds," though he lost to Rob Schneider for "Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo." But Cruise did win in a new category for most tiresome tabloid target, for the public spectacle of his romance with Katie Holmes.

"As guarded, not necessarily secretive, but as private about his personal life as he used to be, for him to suddenly propose in front of reporters on the Eiffel Tower and jump up and down like the monkey in 'Curious George' on Oprah Winfrey's couch, there truly is some problem there," said Razzies founder John Wilson.

Hilton was named worst supporting actress for "House of Wax," a prize "I could have told you she would win as soon as I heard she was going to be in the movie," Wilson said.

Kidman and Will Ferrell were picked as worst screen couple for "Bewitched," while Hayden Christensen was chosen as worst supporting actor for "Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith."

"Darth Vader portrayed as a Backstreet Boy gone bad just doesn't cut it as a villain," Wilson said. "Though it was fun to see his arms and legs cut off."

"Son of the Mask," which had led the Razzies field with eight nominations, was named worst sequel or remake.

McCarthy's husband, John Asher, whom she is divorcing, received the worst-director prize for "Dirty Love."

The movie combines the husband-wife misfire of "Bolero" -- winner of the 1984 worst-picture Razzie along with worst actress for Bo Derek and worst director for her husband, John Derek -- and the vulgar humor of "Freddy Got Fingered," Tom Green's 2001 Razzies champ.

The other worst-picture nominees were "Son of the Mask," "Deuce Bigalow," "House of Wax" and "The Dukes of Hazzard."