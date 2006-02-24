City puts limit on leases for sewage treatment

By Roy Bernard

When it comes to the capacity to treat sewage, Kankakee still has enough; but the days of selling excess capacity are over.

Kankakee City Council members on Tuesday agreed to lease rather than sell up to two million gallons of sewer capacity to the village of Manteno. With the deal, Manteno will divert its wastewater to the existing Kankakee sewer collection system.

This diversion will require Manteno to lease one million gallons of capacity rather than purchase it.

"We don't want to give up the capacity," said Kankakee Mayor Don Green, explaining the lease deal. "We decided we are not selling any more capacity."

Sewage capacity refers to the amount of wastewater a municipality can have treated at the Kankakee Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant on Brookmont Boulevard. An intergovernmental body, the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, regulates capacity for Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Aroma Park and soon for Chebanse and Manteno.

KRMA is overseen by a board that has a majority control by Kankakee and also has membership from Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park.

If the city had sold the two million gallons of wastewater treatment capacity to Manteno, Kankakee would have just 4.6 million gallons left. In the past few years, Bourbonnais has been a frequent buyer of sewage capacity from Kankakee, with the most recent purchase of one million gallons occurring in May 2005 at a cost of $1.64 million.

As a result of acquiring a total of three million gallons from Kankakee, Bourbonnais now has sanitary sewer capacity of 7.4 million gallons.

Manteno can treat only 1.1 million gallons of sewage; and as the village grows, it has the need for more capacity.

In the deal, Kankakee will lease one million gallons of capacity to Manteno for $150,000 a year, up to 20 years, with the option of two 10-year extensions.

One million gallons is projected to provide sewer services for 1,000 homes.

Also, Manteno will be able to have another one million gallons on hold for future development at a cost of $75,000 a year with the same time provisions.