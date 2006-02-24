Blaze destroys shop

Peotone

By Mary Baskerville

A fire at 29657 South Will Center Road in Peotone destroyed Don White's auto repair shop and three vehicles Thursday.

White was working on the pickup with a torch when the materials in the shop caught fire, said Assistant Peotone Fire Chief Bill Schreiber.

White called the fire department, "and tried to fight it for a little bit, but it was too much for him."

The roof was already falling in as the firefighters were bringing the hoses, Schreiber said.

Fuels and oils in the shop fed the fire, and there was some concern about fumes and explosions, he said. "We had some minor explosions."

Damage was estimated at $300,000 -- destruction of the 1,500 square foot building and three vehicles inside, plus damage to a couple more vehicles outside.

About 50 firemen responded after the call came in to the Peotone Fire Station at 11:10 Thursday morning, with Peotone Fire Chief John Young calling for assistance from area departments.

"Heavy fire and smoke was coming from the building," said Deputy Chief Bill Schreiber. "It's completely gone."

"He lost three vehicles on the inside, and a couple were damaged on the outside."

Among the vehicles lost were a show Camaro, and a Chevy El Camino that was being restored, and a pickup truck, Schreiber said.

The nearby house was not damaged, Schreiber said, although a little brush caught fire behind it.

The firemen were on the scene for over two hours.

Initially, Beecher and Manteno departments were notified; but on the way to the fire, Chief Young could see the smoke and upgraded the alarm to summon more help, Schreiber said. Bourbonnais, Grant Park and University Park firefighters also showed up.