Lesyna appointed

Momence

Council selects resident to become alderman

By Janet Cremer

Mark Lesyna is Momence's newest alderman.

Lesyna, who has attended City Council meetings regularly for the past year, is a field engineer for Eastman Kodak, servicing high-end scanning equipment. He has worked for Kodak for 31 years.

He will replace Steve Aicher, whose absenteeism drew concerns of aldermen for about a year. Aicher, who attended only one meeting since April, finally submitted his resignation two weeks ago, after the council asked the city attorney to go to court to have him removed.

Lesyna said he was interested in filling the 4th Ward vacancy, having missed only two council meetings in almost a year.

His interest developed, he said, after some residents approached him about running before the last election.

Lesyna, his wife Pat; and son Mike, a seventh grader at St. Patrick Academy; have lived in Momence for 12 years, having moved from Park Forest.

Lesyna has also served on the city's Tree Board for nearly two years and has volunteered his computer services at St. Patrick Academy.

For now, Lesyna said his time on the council will be spent "coming up to speed."

"I look forward to serving," said Lesyna following his unanimous appointment, which had brought applause from the crowd.

If he chooses to remain on the council, Lesyna will need to seek election in April 2007.