Career center considers name change to coincide with its new initiatives

School may be River Valley Institute of Technology

By Jon Krenek

jkrenek@daily-journal.com

815-937-3370

The River Valley Institute of Technology might be the Kankakee Area Career Center of the future.

A name change would come with new career center initiatives such as professional certifications for students, college-credit level instruction and even a possible second campus. The components are all included in a strategic plan the career center executive board reviewed for the first time Thursday.

"I think the name change comes as we evolve," said Kankakee Area Career Center Director Don Fay. "When you change, the name goes with it."

The current name -- Kankakee Area Career Center -- and the acronym -- KACC -- are often mixed up with the Kankakee County Training Center (KCTC) and Kankakee Community College (KCC). The change would help widen distinction among the organizations, and address the negative connotations career education can sometimes carry.

"It's looked at in a negative connotation by people who don't understand what it is," said Fay. "We want to try and change that. It gives us more of a focus on the future."

The name is suggested in the strategic plan. The term 'technology' is where Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Superintendent of Schools Kay Pangle thought the suggestion might be misunderstood.

"Technology can be pretty misleading," said Kay Pangle, Kankakee-Iroquois Regional superintendent of schools. "I don't want to get too far off the path of careers."

The name change wouldn't occur until some new initiatives are in place, according to Fay.

The strategic plan calls for creating clusters where academic courses at the high schools would complement career center training. Curricular changes in career center training would allow some credit in high school math and science, and even college-level dual credits. Professional certifications would also be offered.

"That's what people want," said Fay. "We'll be working on it."

The second campus would come as enrollment growth occurs in area school districts. Popular areas such as automobile technology, law enforcement, health careers and the construction trades already have to turn students away for lack of space, according to career center Principal Tom Hahs.

The career center executive committee -- composed of member school district superintendents -- is scheduled to consider the plan next month.

"It's a good template to follow," said Grant Park Community School District Superintendent Mike Nicholson, who chairs the executive committee. "There's a lot of work ahead."