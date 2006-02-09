Breakfast bus

Adjusted schedules needed to implement program

By Jon Krenek

Mandating free or reduced-fee breakfast for school kids is one thing. Getting them to school on time to take advantage of the meal is another.

Illinois Hunger Coalition Executive Director Diane Doherty said busing is the most common reasons school districts cite for not offering breakfast.

Kankakee Junior High served an average of 225 students breakfast per day last year. When busing schedules changed this year, less time was allowed in the morning; and the average shrank to 74 students per day, according to Cathy Breeck, Food Services director for Kankakee School District 111.

The biggest problem Iroquois West Community Unit School District 9 had implementing the program this year was busing. Iroquois Superintendent Larry Eyre said long, rural routes already stress schedules, and extra morning programs bring expenses.

"The kids need to be someplace long enough to have breakfast, and we had to adjust the busing schedule," said Eyre. "When we have kids in earlier, there is a financial impact."

While buses brought students in for breakfast, students who don't participate in the program must still be supervised at additional cost. Those are reasons Eyre said the district did not offer the program in the past. The district would have fallen under the mandate next year because more than 40 percent of students qualify for breakfast.

However, with the transportation scheduling changes, students now are being fed.

"It's been a pretty successful program," said Eyre. "We have many students who are very regular coming in for breakfast."

What's in a free breakfast?

A mix of either two bread or meat servings and two fruit or milk servings.

Bread or Meat

Bagel

Egg & cheese biscuit

Waffles

Pancakes

Lumberjack -- a sausage rolled in a pancake

Breakfast bar

Pop Tarts

Hot cereal

Fruit or Milk

Juice

Milk

Milk & cereal

Various fruit

Regular Price: $1.10

Reduced Price: 30 cents

Source: Kankakee School District 111 Food Services

Free Breakfast Program

These schools will be required to offer free and reduced-price breakfasts next year. The percentages listed below relate to the number of students who qualify. All schools in which 40 percent or more of students qualify according to federal income standards must offer the service.

*To qualify -- A family of four with an annual gross income of $33,485 or less qualifies for free or reduced-priced meals. The formula is based on federally reported income, and the size of the family. Children in the program remain anonymous. For more information, contact your child's school office.

Kankakee School District 111

All 10 elementary schools (average) 79.3

Kankakee High School (Kankakee) 69.7

Kankakee Junior High School (Kankakee) 80.3

St. Anne Elementary School (St. Anne) 41.0

St. Anne Community High School (St. Anne) 67.8

Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School 96.3

Momence Junior High School (Momence) 57.5

Range Elementary (Momence) 70.0

Je-Neir Elementary (Momence) 62.5

Glenn Raymond Middle School (Watseka) 47.0

Wanda Kendall Elementary School (Watseka) 48.6

Nettie Davis Elementary School (Watseka) 52.0

I-West Middle School (Onarga) 46.1

Gilman Elementary School (Gilman) 50.8

Danforth Elementary (Danforth) 43.0

Thawville Elementary School (Thawville) 50.7

Sheldon Grade School (Sheldon) 49.6

Milford Grade School (Milford) 48.6

Source: Illinois State Board of Education