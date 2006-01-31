Tiny fighter

Limestone couple have a real million-dollar baby

By Janet Cremer

janetcremer@daily-journal.com

815-937-3384

She's a million dollar baby in every sense of the word.

The bills that tiny Tesia Rose Hisel of Limestone has incurred in her first few months of life may eventually tally close to $1 million. She's certainly already at the quarter million mark, her mother said.

But the real reason her parents, Chuck and Amy Hisel, believe Tesia is extraordinary is in her incredible ability to fight off everything that has come her way since she was born Sept. 12 -- a full 10 weeks early.

Amy said her pregnancy was fairly normal up until that 30th week. She had delivered children Miranda, 12, and Kolton, 3, with only minor complications.

Still, she knew something was wrong when she noticed unusual swelling during her pregnancy. Soon after came chest pains so severe that she was "begging to go to the hospital."

Upon arrival, her blood pressure was found to be 200 over 70. Normal is less than 120 over 80.

Doctors at Provena St. Mary's Hospital found Amy had HELLP syndrome, a rare but serious illness which stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzyme levels and a Low Platelet count.

"My doctors told me I wasn't going anywhere," said Amy, a purchasing agent for Quality Concepts in Kankakee. "Then, they told me I'd be delivering that day."

In essence, Amy said, her body was rejecting her baby. Not only that, her life and that of her baby's were in jeopardy.

"My kidneys were basically shutting down," she said.

Transferring Amy to hospitals in Chicago more specialized in high risk pregnancies wasn't possible. Doctors feared that without enough platelets, Amy could have bled to death if she so much as bruised herself during the trip. Insurance refused to pay for a helicopter ride.

Doctors here, therefore, opted to perform an emergency C-section, ensuring Amy's safety through medical intervention, and successfully delivering 2-pound, 7-ounce Tesia.

"Her leg was the size of my husband's pinky," Amy said of her tiny daughter.

The newborn was rushed to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, where she remained for a month until medical insurance issues brought a transfer 70 miles from home to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Tesia's been there since, coming close to death more than once. Lung disease, a heart defect and bowel problems that resulted in four corrective surgeries were just some of the battles the tiny infant has waged. Surgery to correct her heart problem normally involves collapsing a baby's lung to gain access to the valve, but Tesia's lungs were too weak. Instead, "The doctors had to break her breast bone to get to the valve," she said.

Despite the complications, she has grown to 7 pounds. Amy says her baby will come home once oxygen treatments are needed less often. As it is, Tesia will probably need oxygen assistance and the special monitoring that goes along with it for a year.

Beyond that, Tesia shows all of the signs of having cystic fibrosis, an inherited condition affecting the cells that produce mucus, sweat, saliva and digestive juices. But fortunately, Amy said that all tests done so far have come back negative.

At the same time, Amy said she and her husband, who is employed at IKO Midwest in Kankakee, are confronted with bill after bill. She said insurance estimation of benefit documents come in at a rapid pace of three a day with "two of the three denying some type of service."

"Right now, they don't want to pay for Tesia's ambulance ride," said Amy of that $2,000 bill. "They've also been denying to pay some of her medications."

The hospital bill alone for Tesia's month-long stay at Rush was $165,000 -- an amount that doesn't include cost of tests or doctors' services.

And there have been other expenses: Fuel for the trips to Maywood, co-pays, deductibles.

"She's a million-dollar baby in every sense of the word," said Amy.