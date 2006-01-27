Front Page Briefs

CHICAGO

Oprah throws book at Frey

Oprah Winfrey, embarrassed by her defense of a memoir after it was exposed as partially fabricated, apologized Thursday and then lectured the sheepish-looking author and his publisher in an emotional hour of televised penance.

Two weeks after standing by James Frey's falsified tale of crime and drugs, the talk-show queen reversed herself following a spate of newspaper editorials and columns assailing her credibility.

"I made a mistake and I left the impression that the truth does not matter and I am deeply sorry about that," Winfrey told viewers of her Chicago-based show. "That is not what I believe." She said she was "really embarrassed," adding, "To everyone who has challenged me on this issue of truth, you are absolutely right."

Frey, after an early series of maddeningly vague comments about "embellishments" and the subjectivity of memoirs, acknowledged Thursday for the first time that, in writing "A Million Little Pieces," he systematically lied.

Winfrey was intense and emotional in cross-examining Frey on her show Thursday, telling him: "I feel that you betrayed millions of readers ... that bothers me greatly. ... I feel that you conned us all."

~ The Washington Post

VIDEO GAMES

One in three parents play

In a sign that video games are becoming more popular as family entertainment, a national survey released Thursday indicates joysticks aren't just for kids.

Thirty-five percent, or about one in three parents, say they play, too, and 80 percent of that segment play video games with their children, according to the new survey commissioned by the Entertainment Software Association, a video game industry group.

The average "gamer parent" spends 19 hours a month playing video games, and spends roughly half that time playing alongside kids, the survey found.

Two-thirds of the gamer parents said they feel that playing video games has brought their families closer together.

Other survey findings: The typical gamer parent is 37, and almost half the group are women. Twenty-seven percent of gamer parents began playing video games around the same time their children started.

~ Associated Press

STUDY

Gap between rich and poor growing

The disparity between rich and poor is growing in America as the federal minimum wage has remained flat for years, union membership has declined and industries have faced global competition, according to a study released Thursday.

The report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and the Economic Policy Institute, both liberal-leaning think tanks, found the incomes of the poorest 20 percent of families nationally grew by an average of $2,660, or 19 percent, over the past 20 years. Meanwhile, the incomes of the richest fifth of families grew by $45,100, or nearly 59 percent, the study by the Washington-based groups said.

Families in the middle fifth saw their incomes rise 28 percent, or $10,218.

The figures, based on U.S. Census data, compare the average growth from 1980-82 to 2001-03, after adjusting for inflation.

The poorest one-fifth of families, the report said, had an average income of $16,780 from 2000-03, while the top fifth of families had an average income of $122,150 -- more than seven times as much. Middle-income families' average income was $46,875.

~ Associated Press