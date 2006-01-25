Junior high plan scaled down

Beecher

Pre-fab building

being considered

to reduce costs

By Nancy Ghiotto

Beecher School District officials continue to look for a solution to keep costs within the budget in order to build a new junior high school.

The district has about $9.4 million in the school building fund and an estimated $600,000 in impact fees that can be used for the project, said School Superintendent George Obradovich.

On Monday, board members called a special meeting with architects and the construction manager to consider the option for a pre-engineered school building. This is a pre-fabricated, manufactured structure made with 24-inch-gauge insulated sheet metal. The board also looked at a pre-cast building where the walls are assembled at a factory. Architects and the construction manager said it was not cost effective.

Obradovich said with revisions made from the original plans of a two-story brick building to the proposed pre-engineered school would cost approximately $9.8 million.

Some of the items considered to change from the original building project include eliminating air conditioning and a soccer area and adding a more cost effective heating system. Changes also are being considered in parking areas, driveways and sidewalks.

Board members agreed to allow architect Rick Cozzi of Arcon Architects to redesign the site and building plans with the new changes.

Cozzi said one of the "pros" of a pre-engineered building would be that it costs less, but there were some "cons." Eight feet of the walls in the gymnasium and cafeteria would be brick; and then the rest would be sheet metal, which could be dented during sports activities in the . He added that sheet metal could dent when playing sports in the gym.

Obradovich and board members plan to visit sites of pre-engineered buildings in the outlying areas.

Previous building plans were scrapped in December when contractor George Farell of Henry Brothers submitted a bid of $11.8 million. The proposed 60,000-square-foot building was to cost approximately $9 million.

The new junior high school is to be built on 10 acres of at the corner of Church Road and Cardinal Creek Boulevard.

Plans are for the new school to accommodate approximately 325 students in sixth through eighth grade. The district faces a significant increase in enrollment due to new housing growth.

"We still plan on a 60,000-square-foot building, but continue to explore other options. We want to keep the integrity of the building," said Obradovich.