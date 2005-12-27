Cub Scout pack receives note of thanks from Gulf

Katrina victims aided

Cub Scouts of Crescent City were happy to get a thank you note from a Louisiana kindergartener whom they helped in a recent club project.

The gratitude was for Cub Scouts Pack 125's generous act several weeks ago. They filled backpacks with necessities and sent them to Louisiana for distribution to children affected by Hurricane Katrina.

They were thanked by the mom of Alex Lugo from Bissonet Plaza Elementary School in Metairie, La.

She said the "Fantastic Four'' backpack was a great surprise.

The family had just seen the movie before evacuating.

Six-year-old Alex is autistic, his mother Evelynn Lugo wrote.

She said he talks about the movie a lot and carries the back pack everywhere he goes.

"(He) lets everyone know how well he is taking care of it,'' Evelynn wrote.

She's also computer lab teacher at the kindergarten, and she helped distribute the backpacks to the children.

"You cannot imagine the looks on their faces when they were told that they were getting a brand new pack filled with supplies. Many of our students and teachers lost all of their possessions during the hurricane. It is through the generosity of people like you that we are beginning to rebuild our school and our lives,'' Evelynn wrote.

The Scouts also sent a "Flat Stanley'' which turns out to be the favorite character in the class.

Stanley, a character in a book by Jeff Brown, has become an international hero through the Flat Stanley Project. Teachers use it all over the world as a sort of modernized pen pal program.

In the book Flat Stanley was squashed by a falling bulletin board. He counts among his blessings the fact that he can visit his friends by envelope. E-mail is also used by participants in the project.

Students make paper Flat Stanleys and write journals for him about his experiences in their class. Then they send the Stanleys and journals to another school. They are treated as guests and additional entries are made in the journals.

He and the journal are sent back. Students plot his travels on maps and share his adventures.