Sewer bill from state questioned

A $10,781 bill from the State of Illinois giving St. Anne permission to operate its sewer treatment plant presents two problems for the village.

First, St. Anne doesn't have the money in the sewer fund to pay the bill.

Secondly, Trustee Terry Sirois said he has issues with paying a $10,781 bill for no real services rendered.

"I like to feel I'm getting something for my money," Sirois said sarcastically to fellow trustees Monday.

Trustee Andy Pristach brought up the bill at the village board meeting, asking what should be done about it.

The amount has been accruing since trustees first refused to pay the permit fee after the state instituted a gigantic increase. For St. Anne, that amounted went from $250 to $5,000 annually.

Pristach said a special assessment of $1 a month per household was instituted this past summer in an attempt to collect the fee. He said $2,144 has been collected so far.

It was suggested that the $2,144 be sent to the state with a letter noting the village does not have funds to pay the remaining portion of the bill.

However, the village attorney, Jamie Boyd, said a call should be placed to state officials first explaining the village's financial hardship.

Pit bulls cause stir

A couple of unleashed pit bulls rounded up Monday by St. Anne police has Mayor Ron Grubbs wanting an ordinance with more teeth in it.

Grubbs called current village ordinances "after the fact," fining only if someone's been bitten.

However, Boyd said the state legislature is looking into a law that would no longer allow "a free bite," and dog owners of potentially dangerous dogs could be facing criminal charges for even failing to muzzle such animals.

In St. Anne's case, the loose dogs were taken to their owners, who were warned of the village's leash law.

Snowmobile use eyed

Police Chief Steve Abrassart reminded residents of the village's snowmobile ordinance, which states that residents may ride their snowmobiles to a destination outside of town, but not on school property, in village parks or on private property.

Abrassart said snowmobilers are also allowed to stop at the gas station en route to their destination. He said the village has no designated snowmobile route.

Less subdivision lots?

Grubbs said the first phase of the Besse subdivision on the village's west side may be scaled back from 51 to 15 lots to better be able to fund infrastructure.

The subdivision ordinance regarding the development being prepared by engineers was not yet ready.