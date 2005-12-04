Peotone

School concerts start Monday

The Wilton Center Elementary School winter holiday concert will be at 7 p.m. Monday in the Peotone High School auditorium, 605 West North Street.

Other school district holiday musicals also will be at the high school.

Peotone Elementary in three performances at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, and at 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15.

Green Garden Elementary at 7 p.m., Dec. 13.

The high school chorus and band at 2 p.m., Dec. 11.

The junior high chorus and band at 2 p.m., Dec. 18.

Donovan

Senior Christmas Dinner Saturday

The Donovan School Board's annual Senior Citizen's Christmas Dinner will be held at noon on Saturday in the Donovan Elementary School cafeteria.

All senior citizen residents of the Donovan School District are invited. Paul Clark will provide music.

Will County

Holiday program at Goodenow Grove

"'Tis the Season," a free, all-age family program sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Plum Creek Nature Center, north of Beecher.

Plum Creek is in Goodenow Grove Forest Preserve, on Goodenow Road 1 1/4 miles east of Illinois 1 and 394.

For more information, call (815) 727-8700, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Lowell, Ind.

Carolers and more for open house

The Lowell Downtown Merchants Association is putting on a "Yuletide Open House" on Friday and Saturday, with carolers strolling the historic business district and many other festive activities.

The Halsted House Museum, decorated for the Holidays, will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, with free horse-drawn carriage rides to and from downtown.

For more information call (219) 696-6487 or e-mail LDMA@ShopLowellIndiana.com.