KCHA plans set to build low-cost housing for disabled

Plans to offer options to Kankakee residents with disabilities who need public housing are in the works.

Randy McGill, executive director of the Kankakee County Housing Authority, said his agency plans to take advantage of five unused, replacement housing grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to build a new three-bedroom home that would be completely wheelchair accessible.

McGill said he hopes construction will begin in February or March and be completed by the middle of 2006. The last new housing built by the KCHA was completed in the late 1970s, McGill said.

Currently, the KCHA has a total of 15 one- and two-bedroom wheelchair accessible units in its public housing sites and high-rises; but there are no three-bedroom units, McGill said.

"It gives families with disabilities another option for accessible housing," said Don Mitchell, the community re-integration and advocacy coordinator of Options Center for Independent Living.

Options provides services for people with disabilities and has worked with KCHA officials to bring the agency into compliance with the federal Fair Housing Act.

Plans call for the new home to be built on North Eighth Avenue.

McGill said the five unused grants date back to 2000 and were intended to replace or create new housing. They have a total value of about $145,000. The new plan has gotten tentative approval from HUD, McGill said.

The features of the home will include lower counters, wider doors, grab bars and a ramp entry, McGill said.

Both McGill and Mitchell said the new housing will help bring the KCHA into compliance with federal fair housing rules. McGill said the major items, which remain to be completed in order to achieve compliance, are the new housing project and the conversion of public restrooms to make them handicapped accessible at the KCHA's two high-rises.