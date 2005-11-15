Web design skills offered

Spanish 5 and a one-semester course covering Web site design and desktop publishing will be offered at Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School next year. The new courses are aimed at meeting student demands but could eventually lead to cuts in other areas.

BBCHS School Board members unanimously approved the new offerings on Tuesday with a word of caution.

"Something might drop off, and we might have to react to it and get rid of it," said school board member Hollice Clark. "We have to go with supply and demand."

The new offerings came after a survey of students and high enrollments in Spanish classes were found. The courses will be available for students as electives starting next year.

The district offers foreign language courses in both Spanish and French. BBCHS Principal Bill Gamble said enrollments in both languages are solid, and each warrants continuing support.

"We would not want to become a school of one foreign language," said Gamble, noting some courses are offered only if enrollments are high enough.

The Accounting II course is available but is only offered once every few years when enough students enroll. Gamble said a similar problem is unlikely to happen in foreign language offerings.

The Spanish V class is meant to address a problem with students who take Spanish to prepare for college.

An increasing number of kids are coming to BBCHS from junior high schools with skills advanced enough to enroll directly in Spanish II. The head start leaves many students in their senior year without an offering in Spanish, according to Helen Boehrnsen, BBCHS director of Curriculum and Instruction.

The gap leaves students at a disadvantage when they enter college and take Spanish placement tests.

"A student is done by the end of their junior year," said Boehrnsen. "It would be up to 18 months before they would take a placement exam for college."

The Web site design and desktop publishing course came because a student survey indicated strong interest and because the skills have wide applicability in the business world, according to Boehrnsen.

Board member Richard Mann asked if anything could be cut with the offering of Web design and desktop publishing course. District administrators did not name any courses but said they remain unsure if they will present proposed new offerings in band and science.

"We're still looking at some additions we may or may not bring up," said Gamble.