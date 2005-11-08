In the bag?

A new Kroger grocery store may be going up in Bourbonnais.

Then again, it may not.

Under an agreement, unveiled by the Bourbonnais Board of Trustees Monday night, the village will offer Kroger developers $500,000 in sales tax breaks over 10 years. The proposal gives the company until Dec. 31 to deliver a specific plan for the store.

The new supermarket would be on Armour Road, on about eight acres east of U.S. Route 45. The property is currently owned by MIke Pinski of MJP Development. Several houses on the plot were recently razed to make way for commercial development, Bourbonnais Village Administrator Frank Koehler said.

But a Kroger corporate representative is noncommittal about the company's plans.

"We're looking at and reviewing all possibilities," said Jeff Golc, a Kroger spokesperson in the firm's Indianapolis office. "There's nothing definite, nothing at all yet set in concrete."

The agreement drawn up by the village leaves Kroger with the bill for extending Edgemere Drive to Armour Road, installing traffic lights and moving a major pipeline on the property.

Golc said the company's real estate specialists are shopping for a location with plenty of area for parking, beneficial zoning and infrastructure.

"We want to make sure we can do business the way we want to do it," he said.

He would not specify exactly what dimensions or facilities the company requires. Nor would he say if a proposed new store on Armour Road would replace or supplement the Kroger currently operating on Convent Avenue.

A new Kroger would bring another major grocery outlet to the area landscape. A Wal-Mart Supercenter is slated for Kankakee's south side. Construction will begin in the first or second quarter of 2006 and will take about 10 months to complete.