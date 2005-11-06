Riverside Medical Center

Aaron and Elisa Bissaillon, Bourbonnais, girl, Laney Megan, Oct. 22, second child.

Robert Tassic and Kelli Roach, Bourbonnais, boy, Jacob Neal, Oct. 24, first child.

Jimi Harrington and Melissa Waters, Bradley, boy, Kevin James, Oct. 24, first child.

D'Martin Shegog and Lindsay Moreno, Kankakee, girl, Rihanna Laniece, Oct. 24, second child.

Edwina Taylor, Kankakee, girl, Lynkay Lilkay, Oct. 24, first child.

Steve and Dana Berg, Bourbonnais, girl, Sarah June, Oct. 24, third child.

Ron and Stephanie Rayman, Bourbonnais, girl, Allison Grace, Oct. 24, third child.

Tom and Kassie Hoffman, Wilmington, girl, Rayne Milyna, Oct. 25, first child. The mother is the former Kassie Downen.

Dawn Zeibert, Manteno, boy, Anthony Lawrence, Oct. 26, fourth child.

Daryl and Jenny Rogers, Kankakee, girl, Delaney Lynn, Oct. 26, third child.

Daniel and Kristy Arnold, Bourbonnais, boy, Owen Tyler, Oct. 26, second child.

Tyrone Kennedy and Tierra English, Kankakee, boy, Tyrone Deshawn Jr., Oct. 26, first child.

Krashika Mason, Kankakee, girl, Tamya Aroya, Oct. 26, first child.

Warren and Sarah Hoffman, Beaverville, girl, Hannah Nichole, Oct. 27, third child.

Robert and Michelle Strand, Bourbonnais, boy, Alexander Mabie, Oct. 27, second child.

Lawrence and Andrea Baker, Chebanse, girl, Emilie May, Oct. 28, father's first child and mother's second child.

Carlos Jacobo-Lopez and Cristina Arroyo, Kankakee, girl, Gadizury, Oct. 28, first child.

Donnie and Missy Daugherty, Bourbonnais, girl, Brooklyn JoAnne, Oct. 28, first child.

Christopher and Angela Stevens, Kankakee, girl, Lily Christine, Oct. 31, first child. The mother is the former Angela Bramzeale.

Francisco Ramirez and Ana Delacruz, Kankakee, girl, Jacziry, Oct. 31, first child.

Provena St. Mary's Hospital

Matthew Rounds and Jennifer Hartman, Herscher, girl, Hailey Jane, Oct. 20, first child.

Amy Dexter, Danforth, girl, Rachel Leigh, Oct. 23, first child.

Roy and Marisa Ford, Momence, boy, Ethan Lucas, Oct. 24, third child.

Christopher Sr. and Heather Karraker, Kankakee, boy, Connor Joseph, Oct. 24, fourth child.

Jon and Hilary Sidener, Momence, boy, Conor Paul, Oct. 24, first child. The mother is the former Hilary Bell.

Dan and Sherri Gifford, Clifton, twin boys, Lucas Tanner and Kyle Albert, Oct. 24, sixth and seventh child.

David and Lorraine Florio, Manteno, boy, Xavier Carmen, Oct. 26, first child. The mother is the former Lorraine Crawford.

Gary and Jennifer Schnell, Manteno, boy, Jace Zvon, Oct. 27, seventh child.

Brian and Tammy Earsley, Bradley, twins, boy/girl, Gabriel Ralph and Laney Briann, Oct. 27, third and fourth child.

Joel and Laura Lubben, Manteno, girl, Adelynn Jayn, Oct. 29, first child. The mother is the former Laura Redeker.

Norma Diaz, Kankakee, boy, Juan Fernando, Oct. 30, second child.

Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka

Dwayne Donaldson and Andrea Langellier, Watseka, boy, Luke Alexander, Oct. 28, second child.

Matt Longfellow and Stacie Knight, Hoopeston, boy, Dustin Allen, Oct. 24, first child.

Also announced are:

Peter and Leslie LaFond, Kansas City, Mo., boy, Oliver Laurence, Sept. 29, first child. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Wallace LaFond. Paternal great-grandmother is Evelyn LaFond Wezalis of Bourbonnais.

Charles and Autumn Dalton, Anderson, Ind., girl, Morgan Mae, Oct. 11 at Community Hospital, Anderson, Ind., second child. Maternal grandparents are Lyn and Trudy Grandt of Kankakee. Paternal grandparents are Charles and Marilyn Dalton of Anderson, Ind.

Bonnie LaFond, Kansas City, Mo., boy, Montgomery Jefferson, Oct. 13, first child. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Wallace LaFond. Maternal great-grandmother is Evelyn LaFond Wezalis of Bourbonnais.

Andrew Condon and Amanda Berryhill, Onarga/Piper City, boy, Drake Owen Clarence, Oct. 22 at Gibson City Area Hospital, Maternal grandparents are Mike and Lynn Berryhill of Piper City. Paternal grandparents are Gwen Condon of Onarga and the late Clarence "Doc" Condon. Maternal great-grandmother is Deloris Berryhill of Chatsworth. Paternal great-grandmother is Anna Harwood of Watseka.