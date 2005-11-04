Art smarts

Actors, dancers and even fiddlers are missing from Kankakee and Iroquois county schools.

A statewide study from the "Illinois Creates" coalition gave Kankakee and Iroquois counties the lowest rating measuring the quality and quantity of artistic opportunities for children. The study included 891 school districts in the areas of visual art, music, drama and dance.

Kankakee and Iroquois are two of only three counties in northern Illinois to receive the lowest of five ratings, defined as offering "little or no" arts instruction, according to the study. There are 18 counties in Illinois overall which received that rating. Will, Grundy and Livingston counties rated "average, " and Ford County rated "below average."

"There have been over the last 15 years a great number of studies that support the value of arts instruction," said Illinois Arts Alliance Executive Director Alene Valkanas, a lead organizer in the study. "The arts help children find their own way of expressing what they're thinking and feeling. That's a need every kid has."

Educators agree.

The study found nine out of 10 principals and superintendents statewide believe in the value of arts in education, but nearly the same number cited budgetary constraints as the barrier to arts education. The biggest differences in artistic opportunity the study found related to whether students lived in urban, suburban or rural areas, and the size of the schools.

The low rating in Kankakee and Iroquois counties is attributed in part to the small, rural character of many local school districts. Valkanas said local school officials are not taking the findings as criticism.

"People understand we want change and for the state to become aware of the issues facing small schools and to assist them," said Valkanas.