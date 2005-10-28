Police gird for meth menace

It can rot teeth, inflict paranoia and blow up or burn down the home of its bootlegger.

In fact, it's hard to find anything about methamphetamine that's not downright dangerous to someone, whether to its hapless users, its witless makers or the next-door neighbors whose homes are also in harm's way.

And not least at risk in the business of battling the meth menace are police or firefighters, often the first on the scene of a meth lab raid or a house fire started when a jury-rigged lab goes pyrotechnic.

"There's a lot of hazardous waste. I mean you're dealing with items like red phosphorous, iodine, lithium metal or sodium metal," says Iroquois County Undersheriff Derek Hagen.

He talked about the dangers of meth manufacturing and its use in Red Ribbon Week activities at local schools this week.

Hagen recently returned from completing the last of three extensive federal courses on managing crime scenes strewn with dangerous meth-making chemicals.

The courses, conducted at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Quantico, Va. facility, are tailored for local and state police who're increasingly confronting meth labs.

"The first course they offer in a 40-hour course called a clandestine lab dismantler course.

"You certified through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to enter a lab and make an assessment...

"You also take samples of ... evidence and separate items because there are a lot of things in meth labs that don't like each other," he said. The chemicals can react dangerously when accidentally mixed together -- corrosives, acids and the like.

"If you get in there and just throw everything in a garbage sack you could have problems," Hagen continued. .

"When you get all that done, you make a call to the DEA and they send a clean-up team out."

Clean-up often requires the use of breathing apparatus and "moon suits," to ensure the safety of DEA cleaners.

A second course involved learning the tactics --things like raid planning, getting suspects into custody and doing proper searches.

The last course is "site safety" training and it teaches OSHA and Environmental Protection Agency regulations for dealing with the kinds of chemicals likely encountered and steps which must be taken to ensure officer safety.

The certification Hagen acquired at the conclusion of this segment allows him to re-certify four other trained officers in the department, who then require annual re-ctification of their meth lab dismantling skills.

It's what Hagen terms "the icing on the cake" and it saves the time and expense of sending the officers to Champaign or Bloomington for re-certification.

