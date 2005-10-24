You asked for it!

How many gallons of gas does one barrel of oil produce? What is the time frame for oil drilled from the ground, going through the refinery and getting to the gas station?

~ Edith Poland

A barrel of crude oil contains 42 gallons. Typically it will be refined into 23-24 gallons of gasoline, 8-9 gallons of diese, 1-2 gallons of jet fuel and 7-10 gallons for asphalt and plastics.

But the range of gallons of gas can be as high as 30 gallons or as low as 15.

A barrel that is "sweet" produces more gas. A barrel that is "sour" produces less. Sweet oil has less sulphur.

The time frame for getting gas to the station varies immensely, depending on where it's drilled, how far it travels and the length of the pipeline.

But here's how much of its goes: 18 days on a ship from the Middle East; eight-nine days up the pipeline from the Gulf Coast to Mokena; one-two days piped from Mokena to Joliet; refined at Joliet in less than a day; one day in storage; one day piped to a terminal at Lockport; same day delivery to your local gas station. Oil drilled in the Gulf would be faster, but figure at least a month to process.

~ Information from David Zykuta, executive director of the Illinois Petroleum Council.