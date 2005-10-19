Prestigious honors

The Daily Journal newsroom picked up 11 awards, including the prestigious Sweepstakes award, at the 2005 Illinois Press Association annual convention, held Thursday and Friday in Springfield.

In the Illinois Associated Press Editors Association (IAPEA) contest, reporter Jon Krenek won first place in the Business Story category for his series titled "Aventis Lost," which chronicled the personal and professional plight of those who lost their jobs when ZLB Behring, which bought out Aventis, cut 470 jobs from its Bourbonnais plant.

Sports Editor Tim Ahrens placed first in the Sports Feature category with "Can I quote you on that," a story that poked fun at the prevalence of cliches in interviews with coaches and players.

The newsroom staff of The Daily Journal took home first-place honors for "Water outage," a weeklong series that covered the water pipe break at the Aqua Illinois plant in Kankakee and the water outage that followed.

The water package also won the Sweepstakes award in its division. That award recognizes the best story among all first-place writing winners within a division.

Reporter Robyn Monaghan won second place in the Investigative Reporting category for her package on Joyce Farms Recycling. Graphic artist Nancy Burgan took third place in the Informational Graphic category.

Journal staff also won awards in the Illinois Press Association (IPA) Better Newspaper contest.

Steve York won top honors for editorial cartoon. Assistant Metro Editor Kristin Szremski and the Life staff won second place for Life section. In the Community Service category, reporter Bill Byrns won third place for his story "DNR cuts jobs." Phil Angelo won third place in the Original Column category; Angelo and Bob Thomas won honorable mention in the Editorial Page category.

"Having a great news staff is essential to making a newspaper important and relevant to its readers," said Mario Sebastiani, general manager of The Daily Journal. "These awards attest to the effort and professionalism that is put into every issue of The Daily Journal."

~ Denise Renckens