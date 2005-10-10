Do your ads need a cliche overhaul?

New feature focuses on local business needs

Why does Starbucks continue to be so hot?

What is it about the new "ordinary people" beauty ads that is so refreshing to today's consumers?

How have the Chicago Bulls remained among the top three NBA teams in attendance year after year, even after Michael Jordan's departure?

Who has a little-known secret for finding and keeping the best local employees?

The answers to these and similar questions are lessons you can apply to your own business.

Clearly Business is a new twice-monthly column about what's important and relevant to today's business community, filled with ideas you can use to improve your own enterprise. And it couldn't have come at a more critical time.

Change is happening so fast in business that it's breathtaking.

Today, there are major brands in categories that didn't exist 10 years ago. Google, Aquafina, iPod, Heart Check America, Orange County Choppers and the World Poker Tour were either nonexistent or a mere speck on the horizon.

If you're a part of business today, you know that it's exciting, scary and overwhelming all at once.

This column is to help you see some of your most important challenges more clearly.

I'll bring the latest business trends and movements into focus in a down-to-earth way. I'll explore the techniques of successful small businesses that are competing and winning against much larger rivals.

I'll look at what the most successful small business authors are saying and suggest ways in which owners and managers can put that wisdom to use in their own marketplace.

I'll take local examples of businesses that are doing things right and talk to the owners about how they arrived at that technique.

If you have a suggestion for a column, a question you'd like to see answered by some of our local business leaders, or just a comment about business in general, please let me know.

Here are a few questions to get you kick-started:

What's the biggest challenge you face in your business today, and what's the one question you'd like to have answered on that topic?

Do you have a story about an outstanding local customer service experience?

What one local company do you admire, and why?

Whose commercials or print ads drive you crazy, and whose make you buy?

I can't resist: I have to answer this last question. Without a doubt, the No. 1 thing that drives me crazy is ads that look and sound like ads. Why must everyone play follow-the-leader? Whatever happened to honest, genuine advertising that uses an original thought?

Most advertisers use words that are safe, comfortable, and overused, because that's all they've been trained to believe are effective. Secretly, they want to look and sound like the others who are advertising.

Being safe in advertising is the riskiest proposition of all.

Here's a list of just a few of the "safe", overused words and phrases you should immediately take OUT of your advertising:

"The friendly folks at