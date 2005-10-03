You asked for it!

Noise ordinance?

It is unbelievable that there is not a noise ordinance in Kankakee.

A tavern consistently empties its beer bottles in the garbage cans between the hours of 4 and 5 a.m. daily. We are constantly waking up and thinking someone is breaking into a home or causing trouble. This has been a nuisance and one of the officers says there is nothing she can do. Is this true?

~ Sleepless in West Kankakee

There is a noise ordinance in Kankakee, although most disputes are settled along the lines of neighborliness, rather than issuing a $75 ticket, said Police Chief Mike Kinkade.

Most noise complaints involve loud music, horn blowing, barking dogs or people who mow their lawns at 6 a.m.

The gist of the ordinance, Kinkade says, is that if a noise can be heard 75 feet away, it could be in violation.

Rather than going to court, Kinkade says, the first line of defense is to talk to your neighbor.