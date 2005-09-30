Child sex offender, 73, convicted

Judge Gordon Lustfeldt found retired Bradley policeman John Wilkins Sr. of Watseka guilty Wednesday of fondling two girls who were guests in his home.

The girls, who were 8 and 6 when the offenses occurred, testified against the 73-year-old Wilkins in circuit court at Watseka.

He will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30. The crime, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, may be punished by 3 to 7 years in prison or 48 months probation.

Iroquois County State's Attorney Jim Devine said his recommendation will depend on the pre-sentence report and a required psychiatric examination on whether Wilkins is likely to commit similar crimes.

A third charge involving a girl who was 7 at the time was dropped, because she said she couldn't remember what had happened, Devine said.

The other two girls, who are now 9 and 7, testified that Wilkins reached under their clothing and touched their private parts on separate occasions during grade school sleep-overs at his house in April 2004 and in November or December 2003.

Wilkins testified he has so many ailments and takes so many medications that he couldn't have committed the acts. He brought a medium-sized satchel to court saying it was full of his necessary medications for pain, prostate cancer and back problems. When he goes to bed, Wilkins said he goes to sleep immediately.

After the four-hour hearing, Lustfeldt said his job is to decide who's telling the truth. He said he found both girls to be competent to testify.

He said it would be difficult for an adult to testify about such matters. He also said minor inconsistencies were to be expected.

"If their testimonies had been completely consistent, that would be suspect," Lustfeldt said.

He also said Wilkins was apparently able to take care of his dogs, mow his lawn and help an ailing brother. Lustfeldt noted that Wilkins had driven himself to Indianapolis for a medical appointment the day after one of the alleged incidents.

"It comes down to this. If they are lying, why is there no motive? How would a 9- and 7-year-old orchestrate this perjury? It'd be a good trick even for adults ... The state has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is guilty,'' he said.

Applause was heard in the back of the courtroom.

The girls were supported by their relatives and friends as well as several advocates from Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault, including the executive director, Susan Wynn.

Wynn said the area is lucky to have the officers in the sheriff's department and Watseka detective Pat McNally, who she said are well trained in handling sexual abuse cases.

"Our police are second to none, high-caliber officers who have trained in Chicago,'' she said after the older girl testified.

The older girl testified about an improper contact from Wilkins in an incident that she said happened to her in November or December of 2003. She said she did not tell her mother or anyone else at that time.

Then, when the younger girl alerted police in April 2004, McNally interviewed other children who participated in overnight stays at the Wilkins home. He was able to draw the information out of the older girl.