Board dumps stump in lap of property owner

Piper City officials are determined not to be stumped over the issue of removing a large section of tree trunk they say is dangerously close to a busy village street.

The village board Wednesday told Police Chief Fred Fanning to direct resident Clay Gerhart to remove the stump he allegedly moved from the back yard of his residence and placed on village property next to Maple Street.

Fanning said Gerhart contends its the village's job to move it. But trustees Wednesday disagreed, noting they'd allow him to deposit the stump on the community brush pile, but moving it was his job.

"If somebody hits that, we could be liable and so could he," said Trustee Gordon Fuoss.

Police cost

Mayor Marcus Clark warned the board that sheriff's police may seek a substantial boost in the village's law enforcement contract.

Clark said he'd received a letter noting that the Ford County Bard will be asked to OK a proposal that would boost the village's contract by 30 percent, plus an additional 10 percent in each of the next two years.

The County Board will hear the proposal Monday, noted Clark. The increase could cost the village $1,800 more a year. It currently pays $6,000.

Fanning and the board lauded the performance of new part-time officer Jim Morris and approved a pay boost to $13 per hour.

Fanning and Morris noted they'd performed a school zone safety check of autos early this week and cited three people for child restraint infractions.

The board praised police for efforts to create a more restful community.

"It's been noticeably quieter and we like quiet, said Fuoss.

Hurricane aid

The board voted to join other Ford County communities in buying a shipment of bottled water being sent to aid hurricane victims in New Orleans. Piper will contribute $500 to Operation Bottled Water. Anything left after the water purchase will be given to the American Red Cross to support refugee relief.

Tornado warnings

Fanning told the board that officials of the fire protection district have approved turning the siren atop the fire station into a tornado warning siren. In the future, anytime the siren sounds it will indicate a tornado warning. No signal will be given for an all clear. Residents should monitor radio or television for that information, was noted.

The board elected to contract a Streator firm to ream tree roots and other obstructions from a 400-foot-long stretch of 15-inch storm water tile on the far east side. Trustee Doug Berry noted the jetting, if it works, could save the village several thousand dollars over the estimated $9,320 it would take to replace the tile. Jetting costs around $145 per hour with the job estimated to take up to eight hours.

The board approved an ordinance allowing the purchase of a post frame building on the southwest edge of town. It also approved the borrowing of $70,000 to be applied toward the purchase.