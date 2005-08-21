Nothing smelly about donation: Mayor

ABC Disposal was the only waste service to contribute to Kankakee Mayor Donald Green's 2005 mayoral campaign. It donated $1,000, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections Campaign Contribution Web site.

ABC is among three contributors who gave $1,000, the second-largest donations to Green's latest campaign coffer, which totaled $28,960. Only one supporter, Francis Smith, who gave $2,000, donated more.

"What's that got to do with it?" Green said when questioned about a possible connection.

"The service is what it is," he said. "You're making a mountain out of a molehill.''

The city did not review bids before renewing its agreement with ABC last month. The five-year extension was overwhelmingly approved by city aldermen, but Green does not vote on such matters unless he is forced to break a tie.

~ Robyn Monaghan