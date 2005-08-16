Police Blotter

Man jailed after gunfire

A Pembroke Township man was jailed for allegedly firing gunshots after he was interrupted while fondling another man's wife against her will.

Samuel Jordan, 49, was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and criminal sexual abuse, according to Kankakee County Sheriff's Police. He remains incarcerated at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. today at Jordan's home.

The woman drove Jordan to his residence because he had been drinking and did not want to risk driving his motorcycle, according to a police report. After reaching the home Jordan pushed the woman to the floor, removed her shirt and fondled her, the victim told police.

The victim said she ordered Jordan to stop and then her husband walked in and saw the pair together.

The spouse reportedly punched Jordan multiple times before removing his wife from the home. They were preparing to leave the property when Jordan, gripping a pistol in each hand, allegedly pointed the weapons at them. Jordan then reportedly fired five or six gunshots up into the air.

Witness helps catch suspect

An eyewitness spotted a thief rifling through a parked vehicle and then followed the man until Kankakee police arrived.

Christopher Gadbois, 25, of Kankakee, was booked at the county jail for burglary to a motor vehicle.

The witness told police he saw Gadbois open an unlocked car door in the 2200 block of West Hickory Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Gadbois then allegedly unlocked a rear door and looked through the vehicle.

The witness yelled at Gadbois, who left the scene. The witness followed him until police arrived.

Gadbois was arrested at Jensen's Liquors on West Station Street, police said.

Driver collared with cannabis

A driver's failure to wear a seatbelt led to his arrest on drug charges Monday in Aroma Township.

David Wielgus, 25, of St. Anne, was arrested for possessing cannabis and for several warrants.

Kankakee County Sheriff's Police stopped Wielgus after seeing him driving on Hieland Road without a seatbelt. Deputies searched the vehicle after arresting Wielgus on the warrants. Police said the search revealed 8 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe inside the Ford Thunderbird.

KAMEG finds half-pound of pot

KAMEG agents seized a half-pound of marijuana while searching apartment 4 at 894 W. Station St. in Kankakee.

Other items found there Sunday night included several scales, prescription pills and baggies used for packaging marijuana and pills, police said.

Timothy Lane, 33, was arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

Two busted in Bradley theft

Two men are in the county jail today for their alleged roles in stealing a cell phone from a Bradley home in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue.

A patrol officer alerted the resident after seeing some suspicious people there at approximately 12:15 a.m., according to police.

Momence residents Lasuan Gaines, 28, and Mekiell Burns, 17, were arrested. The Kankakee County state's attorney's office is reviewing the case for potential charges, police said.

KAMEG collars drug suspect

Numerous packets of marijuana packaged for sale were discovered when KAMEG officers with a search warrant entered a Kankakee home at 246 S. Entrance Ave. on Monday.

Davet Moore, 24, was booked for possessing cannabis with intent to deliver, according to county jail records.

Car stolen in Kankakee

A woman's car was stolen while she slept at her Kankakee home in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

The 2004 Pontiac Sunfire had been parked outside her residence, but the auto was missing when she awoke. Police were dispatched to the scene at 8:50 a.m. Monday.

Picky burglar enters home

A burglar rummaged through a Kankakee home, but stole only a resident alien card and a passport, according to police.

The thief forcibly gained entry through a back door at the home within the 500 block of South Alma Avenue. The break-in was reported to police at approximately 9:40 a.m. Monday.