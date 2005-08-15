Swinging blind

"Ready, set, pitch!"

Rusty Kamp waited for the ball, swung, hit, and ran for first base.

"No Rusty, third, not, first, THIRD!" groaned his Salina Fire Department teammates from the sidelines.

Welcome to the world of beep baseball, where just about all the players are blindfolded and there is no second base.

"It's just habit running to first," Kamp said, taking some good-natured ribbing on the Salina sideline on Sunday afternoon. "By the time I heard the (third) base beeper, I was already halfway to first."

Circling back, Kamp "came running right around me," said pitcher and Salina Fire Chief Richard Riegel, describing the unusual play action.

Sighted players quickly learn to depend on their ears and timing when playing beep ball with the blind.

It's the second exhibition match-up for Salina Township firemen and the visually impaired members of the Chicago Comets at Bonfield to raise funds for beep baseball and the Lions Club.

Only the pitcher, catcher and a pair of "spotters" in the outfield are exempt from the blindfolds both teams wear while on the field.

Unlike regular softball, the pitcher throws to his teammate at bat as the opposing squad prowls the outfield ready for a hit.

"Pitchers throw a 16-inch softball that has a rechargeable battery and a speaker," explains John Herzog, coach of the Comets. Pitchers yell out, "ready, set, pitch" to warn the batter the beep ball is on its way.

"It's all a matter of timing," Riegel said during Sunday's benefit game. Batters are allowed four strikes before they can lift the blindfold for a peek at the last pitch.

When the bat connects, a randomly selected beeper goes off to direct the blind runner either to third or first base. If the runner hits base before the blindfolded outfielders can find and hold up the beep ball, he scores.

"It's quite an experience," said Lt. Adam Riegel. "It makes you realize what people with impaired vision are up against every day."

"What kills us is that they are much quicker off the line," said first-time player Lt. Jason Pfeiffer as he watched the Comets' batters and outfielders in action. "I was our sixth out, ending the first inning. You think you've run a long way (to base) and you're not even close."

By mid-game, firefighters and fans alike were realizing how much depends on sight and were amazed to see how people can learn to compensate when vision is denied.

"I love to watch the game. It's really entertaining," said Sharon Kirchner of Limestone whose husband, Lions member Harley Kirchner, was recruited as a first-base umpire moments before the game began. "I just think it's amazing that they can do this so well."

The exhibition game was all in good fun. The score was a lopsided 11-1 win for the Comets, who won their league's world series two years ago, finished fifth last year and are ranked third in the nation this year.