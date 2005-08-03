Not an easy knot to untie

A list of new expenses estimated at $5.7 million will challenge Kankakee County officials to prioritize during budget negotiations for the upcoming fiscal year.

The proposed expenditures are for numerous new services and capital improvement projects county officials have requested over the past 12 months. The county finance committee took a first look at the issue on Tuesday.

"It is quite a wish list," said Kankakee County finance committee Chairman Jim Vickery. "We are going to make a priority list about which ones we can afford to do, and which ones we might want to defer."

The new line items are expected to exceed a $2.8 million projected revenue increase next year. The fiscal year starts Dec. 1, 2005 and ends Nov. 30, 2006. The county finance committee will open major budget negotiations Aug. 26.

Total revenues are anticipated to increase from $24.8 million to $27.6 million, according to a county financial report released Tuesday. While the report highlighting major new expenses was released, projected expenses in total for next year are not yet available.

Costs to increase

The bulk of $3.8 million in new expenses relate to paying off bonds and new operational expenses at the Kankakee County Sheriff's Police Administration Center, expenses anticipated from the negotiation of five unionized employee contracts, and health insurance costs. A majority of $1.9 million in capital improvement projects relate to making outdated county buildings, such as the 100 year-old county courthouse, functional.

"There are a lot of issues with the age of the buildings," said Kankakee County Finance Director Steve McCarty. "People need to know in a big picture how much this impacts the budget."

Jail makes money

A contract with the U.S. Marshall Service to house federal inmates is producing the largest share of the $2.8 million revenue increase.

Officials estimate the contract will bring in $5.4 million next year, while housing the prisoners is projected to cost about $4.5 million. McCarty said both the revenues and expenses could fluctuate based on the number of inmates.

"To open up the facility and get everyone trained was an extra expense this year," said McCarty. "The costs might be higher this year than they will be next year."

Sales tax sharing agreements the city of Kankakee forged with out-of-state retailers sharply propped up county revenues by $1.3 million last year. Sales tax revenues are projected to increase again, but only by about $400,000 next year, according to the revenue report.

Negotiating cuts

The list of new expenses have come from multiple individual requests from county department heads. The loss of landfill tipping fees, state funding, and the cost of retaining services when grants expire also have added new expenses. The report estimates $165,000 will be needed to maintain services for several public safety because grants are expiring.

Losing grant money means funding to maintain existing services will have to come from the county general fund. Kankakee County board member George Washington, Jr. said many department heads request general fund revenue when grants expire.

"We have tried to work with the department heads in telling them when the grants die, the budgets die," said Washington. "It has not been an easy knot to untie."

Washington said budget negotiations will include meetings with department heads to negotiate any necessary cuts.