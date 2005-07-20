Author Riordan treks to Rwanda for next book

As he waits for vaccines for malaria, typhoid and other illnesses to take effect, Kankakee author James Riordan is planning to leave Monday for Rwanda to research a book about terror, faith and God.

The story of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the warfare that continued afterward will be told, in part, through the experience of Anglican bishop John Rucyahana.

According to information compiled by Riordan, Rucyahana grew up in Rwanda and eventually became an archdeacon in neighboring Uganda.

After the genocide in which members of the Hutu ethnic group slaughtered 850,000 members of the Tutsi group, as well as families of mixed backgrounds, Rucyahana moved back there in 1997. The bishop now works to bring healing between the tribes.

As an example of how difficult that is, Riordan explained that Rucyahana saw his pastors, friends and family members killed by Hutus operating from across the border. His 16-year-old niece was raped, tortured and killed.

"What I hope the book does is answer the question, 'Where was God in Rwanda?'" said Riordan. "Every time there is a horrible event, most people take the view that God was conspicuously absent because they don't hear about the miracles of how people escaped the slaughter or the amazing healings of mind, body and spirit which take place afterwards."

The book will require Riordan to go to Africa and spend time interviewing people who were involved on both sides of the slaughter. The publisher had trouble finding someone with strong religious conviction who didn't have reservations about dealing with such a dark subject.

Having written about rock singer Jim Morrison, Hollywood and the like, as well as having co-written five novels for teens in the Christian market (books 6-10 in the "Forbidden Doors" series published by Tyndale House), Riordan said the publisher thought he would be right for the Rwanda book.

"I believe that Christians should mix it up with the world and try to bring light to dark places, instead of pulling away from people and hiding behind their beliefs," Riordan said.

The Rwanda book is on the fast track for publication and designed to be sold in both Christian and general bookstores next year.

Riordan has traveled overseas once before -- to Thailand with movie director Oliver Stone when he made his movie, "Heaven and Earth," part of the trilogy about the Vietnam War.

Riordan hopes that his Rwanda book will pave the way for a project near to his heart. "I really want to do a book about the plight of the younger generation in America today. The beer companies are targeting kids by developing products like alco-pops -- pink, blue and green drinks that come in cute little packages, but are in reality 30 proof." Riordan's son, Jeremiah, died five years ago in an accident involving drunk driving.

Riordan hopes to see his novel, "The Coming of the Walrus," based in the popular culture of the 1960s, published soon. Meanwhile, he is co-writing four books for teens with best friend, Bill Myers, a best-selling author in the Christian market. The new series is loosely based on Myer's best adult novels on the end times, the "Blood of Heaven Trilogy."