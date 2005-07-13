Not enough

For most area residents, Hurricane Dennis turned out to be a heart-breaker, not a drought-buster.

Farmers and others who'd hoped the water-laden tropical storm might miraculously transform this desiccated season were disappointed to find only modest moisture measured in garden rain gauges.

In fact, the post-storm assessment of the Midwest Regional Climate Control Center at Champaign indicates that topsoil moisture is still around 40 percent below normal throughout The Daily Journal area.

The general consensus among farmers polled this morning was that the modest rains are too late to make a material difference for the corn crop.

Manteno area farmer Carl McQueen tried to maintain an optimistic outlook, though acknowledging the possibility of some extremely poor yields as a result of drought and insects.

"There's a possibility of some 50 bushel corn, but there is some that still looks pretty decent.

"It's still too early to make a call on beans," McQueen noted.

But many agree soybeans were likely helped by Tuesday's rains.

"It's helped the beans a lot," said Piper City producer Rob Read.

"They were starting to get spider mites so this will help with the beans," said Read, adding that "It's pretty late to help with the corn."

That's a sentiment shared by Kankakee County Farm Bureau Manager Chad Miller.

"It will provide a little bit of relief, but I don't know if it will provide the extent of relief needed," said Miller.

"But when it's said and done, these numbers are kind of sad," Miller said of area rainfall totals he'd been hearing today.

But for southern Ford County, an area where upward of an inch of rain fell throughout Tuesday, the storm is being hailed as a difference maker.

"It's wonderful. It changes the prospects from looking very dim to looking much better," said Ed Karr, Ford-Iroquois Extension agronomist and Paxton area farm operator.

"It's a lifesaver ... and all of this moisture is going to go right into the ground," said Karr, adding, "I'm thinking that if we can get one more rain here, we'll have good prospects."

Will County Farm Bureau Manager Mark Schneidewind said today that it is not enough to help the corn crop moving into the critical tasseling stage.

"They were somewhat upbeat," Schneidewind said of the farmers, hopeful that the rain forecast for today will come.

Tuesday's light rains were pretty universal throughout the county, from Wilmington to Lockport, he said.

It's not enough to make a significant difference, he said.

"It's most critical for the corn, but the soybeans are stressed, too.

"We're not going to have a bumper, or even an average crop."

Timely rains will help the bean crop the most, he said.

Daily Journal reporter Mary Baskerville contributed to this report.

Measuring

locally

town Inches

Kankakee .38

Piper City 3.0

Chatsworth 1.75

Momence .7

Dwight .25

Crescent City .7

Gilman .75

Paxton 1.0

Sheldon .4

Iroquois .1

Bonfield .4

Grant Park .6

Watseka .3

Sheldon .5

Cissna Park .2

Buckley .8

Martinton 1.0

Ashkum .2

St. Anne .6