Budget fortunes remain bright

The Kankakee administration boasts that the city is on the best financial footing it has experienced in more than 30 years.

With a budget surplus of a little more than $3 million and with sales tax revenues still hitting the bank account, the Kankakee City Council is set to approve a $19.1-million budget.

On Monday, the council's Budget Committee had its first formal look at the 39-page document and the matter will come up for its final vote at the full city council meeting next week.

While a budget surplus of $3.1 million sounds like a lot of money, Mayor Donald Green said a business the size of the city government should have reserves closer to $9 million.

Despite the city good financial footing, Green said tougher times could be ahead with the pending hike in costs for garbage disposal that will be facing the city and many other county communities.

These waste disposal costs will rise when the current Kankakee Disposal & Recycling Center in Otto Township closes and governments are forced to find alternative sites outside the county to get rid of residential trash.

Traditionally, the city's largest expense goes with operating the police department. The department, with a force of 70 officers, has an expense of nearly $6.7 million.

The fire department will cost taxpayers nearly $4.6 million to operate and Department of Public Works another $1.8 million.

Combined, these three departments will consume almost 70 percent of the budget.

Alderman James "Bubba" Cox was once again critical of how the city spends money. The alderman said the city doesn't need a 70-member police force.

Green said he and the alderman would simply have to disagree on that point. Public Safety Committee Chairman Steven Hunter said the city must never return to the days when murder was so common it didn't necessarily shock residents.

He was speaking of the early 1990s when yearly murder counts reached the low 20s.

Added Budget Committee Chairman Dennis Baron: "I haven't heard anyone tell me they want fewer cops here."

Alderman Richard Diersen said the point wasn't even worth discussing. "This is the opinion of one or two of our aldermen. I don't even think we should be discussing this."