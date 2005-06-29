Landfill objectors make push to schedule public hearings

By Jon Krenek

Landfill objectors are starting a push for public hearings on a major update of the official Kankakee County plan for handling solid wastes.

The plan under review sets legally enforceable standards for out-of-county waste, the number of landfills in the county and recycling standards.

Objectors made their first appeal for public input at a county planning, zoning and agriculture committee meeting Tuesday.

"Start holding meetings around the county to get input," said OUTRAGE executive director Keith Runyon, a landfill objector.

A draft of the 10-year plan being crafted by Kankakee County planning department staff and solid waste consultant Patrick Engineering, Inc. is due for publication in August. The "one landfill" amendment in the current plan is already the centerpiece of ongoing landfill lawsuits, and other aspects such as out-of-county waste are components of landfill current controversies.

Kankakee County planning director Mike Van Mill said he is uncertain how the public will eventually be involved.

"With all the dynamics at play, we need to get together with the administration to get a handle on how to proceed," said Van Mill. "One of the big problems is there are decisions being made now that might not have a resolution when the draft is done."

Van Mill said the public would at least be allowed to review the plan and make comments. All work on the plan up to this point has been technical in nature. The phase that will involve policy decisions is approaching, according to Van Mill.

Objectors are seeking input into the policy decisions.

Landfill objector Mike Watson -- president of United Disposal of Bradley -- said his top priorities are limiting out-of-county waste, and siting the landfill in the portion of the county with the thickest layer of underground clay. Objectors believe neither the 302-acre Waste Management landfill -- proposed next to Watson's home -- nor the 238-acre landfill Town & Country Utilities, Inc. proposed near Interstate 57's exit 308, have adequate clay layers to protect groundwater.

"Neither of the current sites qualifies," said Watson. "It should come down to the best geological site Kankakee County has to offer."

Both Runyon and Watson also said they want to place limits on out-of-county waste. The current plan allows the importation of 3,500 tons per day. The county currently generates about 1,000 tons per day, about half of which is exported outside the county. Runyon said he favors limiting out-of-county waste to 800 tons per day.

The plan will include a report on alternative technologies for garbage disposal -- such a closed-loop gasification plant being adopted in Morris -- that objectors have sought.

Van Mill said it is unlikely the plan will be adopted in August. The Kankakee Regional Planning Commission will be tapped to the review the plan first, and make a final recommendation to the Kankakee County Board.