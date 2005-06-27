June 22

Why hasn't the fencing been fixed on the bridge of Court and Kennedy, where two cars went through it? No matter whose responsibility it is, just get it fixed.

If it has to be a landfill in Otto Township, how about them building an exit ramp off the interstate in order to stay off the highway because the traffic is going to be so bad that people living along there aren't going to be able get down the road to work.

I take offense to the article about the person who said that everyone is Catholic. Oh no, not everyone is. I am not now, never have been and never will be. How dare you make such a statement?

I think it's weird that two young men died in a car crash on the edge of Momence on Vincennes. There was not one picture in the paper. Now on June 20, 2005, a young lady died on the same road, pole and fence taken out. You see not one picture. If this is not news, then what is? Editors note: The Daily Journal reports on vehicle crashes with injuries or fatalities, but rarely photographs them. They are, unfortunately, a common occurrence.

To the person who said that all Americans know that Richard Durbin and Howard Dean are traitors: I'm an American and don't know it. Not unless it's a violation of the first amendment to criticize the country leadership. To the person who said that the Catholic Church was the first church. Do I need to remind this person that Jesus Christ was born and died Jewish, and that the Catholic Church was not born until after his death? Based on this, which would you say came first?

I wonder why the Journal would publish an untrue statement that the Catholic church is the oldest church in the world? It is not. The Jewish religion is the oldest in the world. Editor's note: Speakout items are opinions, not facts.

The Kankakee Valley Park District is nuts. All we need is another golf course in Kankakee. Why don't they go to Manteno and use the one there? It's always in the news. It's broke. We don't need to spend money on a golf course in Kankakee.

Herscher is a nice little town. Now the mayor wants to bring in all kinds of new businesses. Well, we are going to lose our small town, because there would be people coming in with their horns honking, jaywalking and their gambling. The next thing you know Herscher is going to become another regular sin town.

In response to the caller on June 16 about sex offenders: Why give them a second chance? Why shouldn't somebody stop them now? Because in 10 years their names are going to be taken off the list. You don't know what they are doing to their families right now, even before their 10 years are up.

Someone called about being critical about who are Christians and who are not. I understood that God would make the ultimate judgment of whether we are true Christians or not.

Why is it that we only pay on Social Security taxes on the first $90,000 and nothing after that?

To the person who said that everybody is a little bit Catholic, and that it is the oldest religion: This is not true. If you look in your old testament, Jesus was born and died a Jew. So if anybody is a little bit everything then it is Jewish.

You couldn't give a business away on Main Street in Herscher. Half of it is for sale and the other half is on the verge of failure. What's going on?

Speakout is a 24-hour phone line provided to give readers a chance to voice their opinions. The Daily Journal edits the remarks for taste, fairness, clarity and grammar. To reach Speakout, call (815) 937-3878.