Construction progress on schedule; eye Labor Day opening

A single crack in the 300 yards of concrete poured at the new Kankakee Valley Park District ice rink could have ruined the entire job.

The delicate operation on smoothing over 30 truckloads of concrete over the ice rink surface on Friday fortunately proved a success.

"It's on schedule," said KVPD executive director Dave O'Connell, who anticipates an opening date sometime around Labor Day weekend.

The concrete surface of the ice rink overlays 10 miles of refrigerant piping below. O'Connell said a single crack would damage the piping. Below the refrigerant piping is yet another layer of piping to heat the ground, protecting against another opportunity for damage.

A continuous string of concrete trucks spent four hours delivering the material Friday morning. The first layer of ice will be made around mid-August in anticipation of opening day.

~ Jon Krenek