Community Calendar

Today

Splash Valley Discount: All dads get in free on Father's Day, 1-6 p.m.

Fireball Festival, Crescent City: Commode races at 2 p.m.

Pullman Coach Sunday Brunch: Pullman Coach at the Kankakee Depot. For reservations call 933-0527 or 933-0462.

Kilbride Family Classic: 8 a.m. in Kankakee's Historic Riverview District. 5K Run and two mile walk for Autism.

Political History: "Presidents, Puns and Politics," the history of Kankakee County presidential elections. Kankakee County Museum. 2 p.m.

KCCSI Senior Trip: Barn II Dinner Theatre in Goodfield.

Mustang Car Show: Caravan will stop from 8-10 a.m. at Court Street Ford in Bourbonnais.

Father's Day Social: 2:30 p.m., Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center.

Monday, June 20

BBCHS Class of 1995 reunion deadline for reservations. Event to be held June 25 at Sully's in Kankakee. 936-9151 or 549-9491.

Barbershop Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Every Monday except holidays. Wesley United Methodist Church. Cleveland and North. Bradley. 426-2526 or 937-1119.

Children's Costume Contest: Deadline for applications for the children's costume contest for the Friendship Festival. For youths 4-6. This year's theme is Gone Country. Applications online at www.bourbonnaisfestival.com or at the Municipal Center. 928-990.

Property Taxes: First installment due in Kankakee County.

Bradley Library Reading program begins: For ages 6-12 for six weeks. Call 932-6245.

U of I Camp Clover: 1-4 p.m., YWCA, 1056 E. Court St.

Friendship Battle of Garage Bands deadline: Non-refundable $10 per band member entry fee. Bands perform June 25.

Food Service Sanitation Course: Two-day course at Kankakee Valley Park District (also June 27).

Little Farmer's Camp: 9-11 a.m. at Perry Farm House Monday-Friday through June 24. $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents.

Options vision and hearing program: 2 p.m., Bickford House, 100 Jones Dr., Bourbonnais. Free.

Road Closure: Wildwood Ave. from Ill. Rt. 17 to Oak St. closed through Thursday for water main work.

Tuesday, June 21

Chocolate for Your Health: 5:30-7:30. $35. Riverside Medical Plaza, Bourbonnais. Must register at 802-7563.

Manteno summer reading program: Registration required by calling 468-3323.

Dance In The Light Luncheon: Noon-1:45 p.m. at Kankakee Country Club. $12 (doors open at 11:30 a.m.).

Friendship Festival: Prince and Princess contest drawing deadline. Open to ages 6-10.

Home Oxygen Health Fair: 3-5 p.m. Franco Conference Center, Provena St. Mary's. 937-2362.

American Legion Post 85 meeting: 7 p.m., Post Home, 855 N. Kennedy Dr. for installation of officers.

Wednesday, June 22

Friendship Festival: Goselin Park, Bourbonnais. Teen idol contest starts for 13 to 19-year-olds.

White Sox Game trip: 10 a.m. bus leaves YMCA. $45. 933-1741.

Brookfield Zoo Trip: 8:30 a.m. departure, 4:30 p.m. return. $22 for adult residents. $25 for adult non-residents; $18 child and senior residents; $22 child and senior non-residents.

Lunchtime symphony concert: Noon-1 p.m. Free. Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra at Kankakee Library. Lunches will be sold.

Muscular Dystrophy: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Lock-up at Manteno Golf Course. Call 741-3851 to volunteer or donate. For ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through July 27 Call 932-6245.

Crete Garden Walk: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Also June 23. Walk only $10. Walk and lunch $18.

Friendship Baby Contest deadline: 7 p.m., children required to wear casual or dress attire.

Thursday, June 23

Friendship Festival: Goselin Park, Bourbonnais. Gone Country Costume Contest registration deadline. Ages 2-6 in "gone country" costumes.

Golf Outing: Elks. Noon. $85. Jackie Lacey Memorial benefits Kankakee County Training Center. Raffle. Fee includes play, cart, shirt, dinner, lunch and door prizes. Call Tinker Parker at 932-4022.

Community Bingo: 10 a.m., Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center.

Friendship Festival: Kids Run for Fun race. Registration $5 per person for children ages 5-12. Call 933-9905.

BB Seniors: Trip to Fairbury.

Euchre Party: 7 p.m. Herscher Legion Community Bld.

Friday, June 24

Friendship Festival: 5 p.m. line-up time for children's parade. Goselin Park, Bourbonnais. Judging at 5:45 p.m. and marching at 6:30 p.m.

Rules of the Road Review course: 10 a.m.-noon at Eastern Will Senior Center, 25864 S. Chestnut in Monee.

KWI Gaming Show: 6:30 p.m. at the KWI Saddle Club Arena, W. 3000 N. Road off Warner Bridge Road.

Road Closure: Wildwood Ave. from Ill. Rt. 17 to Merchant St. through June 28 for water main work.

Saturday, June 25

Milford Alumni Banquet: Social hour 5. Dinner at 6. $12. Milford Christian Church. Honored classes are 1945, 1955, 1980, 1995 and 2005. 432-3860.

Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Downtown Kankakee. 9-11 a.m. Heartland Bluegrass band.

Friendship Festival: Goselin Park, Bourbonnais.

Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., River Valley Supportive Living, 1975 E. Court, Kankakee. 936-1000.

KWI Western Pleasure Show: 1 p.m. at the KWI Saddle Club Arena, W. 3000 N. Road off Warner Bridge Road.

Neal Allers Golf Outing: At Oak Springs Golf Course. Call Ed Allers at 468-3178.

BBCHS Class of 1995 reunion: 5-8 p.m. Sully's in Kankakee. Respond by June 20. 936-9151 or 549-9491.

Long Grove Strawberry Fest: For all ages, bus leaves Recreation Station at 8:30 a.m. and returns around 7 p.m. $28 residents. $32 non-residents. Call 933-9905.

Friendship Bean Bag Contest: 11:30 a.m. Registration deadline. Participants need to arrive by 12:30 p.m. for placement.

Friendship Diaper Derby Race: 11:30 a.m. Registration. Race starts at noon.

Powered parachute event: 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., open house Peotone Powered Parachute Club grounds, 29262 S. Will Center Road, Peotone. Rain date June 26. (708) 258-0055 for more information.

Sunday, June 26

Friendship Festival: 5K Run/2 Mile Fitness Walk, Goselin Park, Bourbonnais. $18 registration fee from 6:30-7:45 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m.

Friendship Grand Parade: Noon line up and Noon parade start at Goselin Park, Bourbonnais.

Ice Cream Social: 1-4 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church at Beaverville.

Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph, Kankakee.. 800-728-3543, ext. 441.

Hospice Drop In: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hospice of Kankakee Valley building, 482 Main St. NW (Rt. 102), Bourbonnais.

Essex Lions Club pancake breakfast: 7 a.m.-noon, Essex Lions Community Hall.

Farewell to VanZees: 2-4 p.m. Open House, Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison.

Momence Jayettes Garden walk: $8. 1-5 p.m. Range School.

Monday, June 27

Barbershop Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Every Monday except holidays. Wesley United Methodist Church. Cleveland and North. Bradley. 426-2526 or 937-1119.

Herscher Chamber of Commerce: Meets at 7 p.m. at Village Hall to discuss Labor Day parade and plans.

Ford County Talent Show: Deadline to register. 217-388-2818 or 217-387-2427, or fordcofair@hotmail.com.

Tuesday, June 28

BTPD Summer concert Series: The Fabulous Murray Brothers (50s through today), 7 p.m. at Perry Farm Park.

KCHA meeting: 4:30 p.m. Administration Building Conference Room, 185 N. St. Joseph Ave.

Resident Monthly Birthday Party: 2:30 p.m., Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center.

My First Camp: 9:30-11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 7 at the Perry Farm House. $27 for residents and $34 for non-residents.

KPL Book Discussion: 7 p.m., Kankakee Public Library, discussion on Drive Me Crazy by Eric Jerome Dickey. Call 939-4564.

Wednesday, June 29

KCCSI Seniors trip to Potawatomi Casino.

Six Flags Great America Trip: Deadline to sign up for KVPD trip to Great America June 30 for all ages.

Thursday, June 30

Six Flags Great America Trip: For all ages, leave Parkview Activity Center at 8 a.m. and return at 8 p.m.

Red, White and Blue Party: For ages 3-5 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Recreation Station. $10 for residents and $12 for non-residents.

Friday, July 1

Ford County Fair: Deadline for entries. Fair is in Melvin July 10-16. 217-387-2427.

Yard Sale Drop Off: 5-7 p.m., Manteno Storage, 105 Grove St. No clothes. Sale is July 9 and benefits the Lisa Speckman Fund. 468-1705.

Old Time Farm Show: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Perry Farm Park $5 for adults; $3 for seniors; $2 for age 5-12 accompanied by paying adult; free for age 4 and under. Also July 2 and 3.

Kankakee River Valley Fishing Derby begins. Runs through July 10. $20 family. $15 individual.

Saturday, July 2

Marek deadline: 24th Jim Marek Junior County Amateur will be held at the Kankakee Country Club, July 6. Age divisions for boys and girls 18 and younger. $15. Enter on or before this day by calling 933-4738.

Old Time Farm Show: Perry farm.

Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Downtown Kankakee. 9-11 a.m. Theatiki Drum and Fife Corps.

Cardboard boat regatta: 9 a.m. sign-in. Noon race. Lake Manteno. $15 for captain. $10 for additional crew.

BBCHS Class of 1960 reunion: $30. Sullys. 6 p.m. For information, www.bbchs1980.org.

Sunday July 3

Old Time Farm Show: Perry Farm.

Welcome Breakfast for Meads: 9:45 a.m., Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison.

Monday, July 4

Craft Show and Fireworks: 9 am.-3 p.m. Craft show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at KCC.

ollege. Food sale at 4 p.m. Symphony Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Tuesday, July 5

BTPD Summer Concert Series: R-Gang (Motown/R&B), 7 p.m., Perry Farm Park. Bring blanket or lawn chairs.

Aqua Discount: Deadline for 5 percent discount on sewer, trash and COPS bill for year 2005.

Discount Deadline: Kankakee residents get a 5 percent discount on sewer, trash and COPS bill by paying on or before this date at Aqua Illinois, 1000 S. Schuyler.

Wednesday, July 6

Starting Point: Opening Your Home to Children: 10 a.m.-noon.

Thursday, July 7. 764-1163, ext. 257.

Watermelon sale: Noon-5 p.m., $6, YMCA.

Friday, July 8

Watermelon sale: Noon-8 p.m., $6, YMCA.

Camp Tiny Tots: For age three. Session III from 9:30-11 a.m. and Session IV from 11:45a.m.-1:15 p.m. Also July 15 and 22, both at Recreation Station. $27 for residents and $34 for non-residents.

Road Review course: 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.

Saturday, July 9

16th annual Gathering on the Theatiki: 2-day event (Saturday and Sunday) at Davis Creek Annex of Kankakee River State Park

Community Yard Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 1056 Lincoln Dr., Manteno. Proceeds go to the Lisa Speckman fund.

Watermelon sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $6, YMCA.

Farmers' Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Downtown Kankakee, Library family Day, 9 a.m.-noon.

KWI Team Penning: 6 p.m. at the KWI Saddle Club Areana, W. 3000 N. Road off Warner Bridge Road.

Preschool Dance Camp: For age 4-6 from 9-10:15 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Perry Farm Gazebo. $38 for residents and $48 for non-residents.

Monday, July 11

McNamara/Azzarelli Golf Outing: $175 a person. Kankakee Country Club. 933-7620.

Tuesday, July 12

Food Service Sanitation Course: Two-day course at Kankakee Valley Park District (also July 19).

BTPD Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, featuring the Silhouettes. Free.

Wednesday, July 13

Little Putters golf Lessons: For age 5-7 on Mondays through July 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Perry Farm Park. $67 for residents and $78 for non-residents. Parent involvement recommended.

Centrue Bank Merit Plus gold Mississippi River Cruise: Through July 15 from LeClaire, Iowa to Dubuque.

Saturday, July 16

Animal Foundation Raffle Drawing: Noon. At Petco in Bradley.

Chicago Daylily Society Flower Show: 1:30-4 p.m., Community House, 8th and Madison in Hinsdale.

Sunday, July 17

1947 Pullman Coach Sunday Brunch: Reservations Only by calling 933-0527 or 933-0462.

Monday, July 18

BPL board meeting: 6 p.m., Bradley Public Library Board of Trustees.

Little Farmers Camp: 9-11 a.m. through July 22 for age 3-5 at Perry Farm House. $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents.

Tuesday, July 19

BTPD Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, featuring Bopology (Sinatra and Swing). Free.

Defensive Driving Course: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Salvation Army. $9 fee. Also July 20.

Wednesday, July 20

KVPD White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: For all ages, bus leaves Parkview Activity Center at 10:30 a.m. and returns one hour after game ends. 939-1311.

Rules of Road Driving Course: 10 a.m.-noon, BBCHS Senior Citizen Room.

Saturday, July 23

KWI Team Penning: 6 p.m. at the KWI Saddle Club Areana, W. 3000 N. Road off Warner Bridge Road.

YMCA 5k Run: 8 a.m., Kankakee Area YMCA.

KHS 1960 Class Reunion: Kankakee Country Club.

Tuesday, July 26

BTPD Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, featuring White Saddle Band (Country/Blues/Classic Rock). Free.

BTPD My First Camp: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30-11 a.m. at Perry Farm House for age 2-those not yet ready for preschool. Through Aug. 4. $27 for residents and $34 for non-residents.

Wednesday, July 27

Americans with Disabilities Act: 15th anniversary, 1-4 p.m. Options offices at 22 heritage Dr., Bourbonnais, and 130 Laird Littlefuse Rd., Watseka.

Saturday, July 30

St. Patrick Central HS Class of 1960 reunion: Kankakee Country Club.

BTPD Exploration Station Anniversary: 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Lawnmower Race: Riggs Grove, Aroma Park.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

BTPD Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, featuring Kings of Dixieland. Free.

Friday, Aug. 5

Sugar Creek Symphony at Glenn Raymond School in Watseka. Rossini's Cinderella 8 p.m. Also Sunday at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Manteno High School Class of 1995 reunion at Manteno Sportsmen's Club.

Sugar Creek Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., old Iroquois County Courthouse. Also Taste of Watseka.

Sugar Creek Symphony: 8 p.m., Glenn Raymond, Watseka.

Saturday, Aug. 13

KHS Class of 1965 Reunion: 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Country Club.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Kankakee River Valley Regatta

Sunday, Sept. 4

Kankakee River Valley Regatta

Monday, Sept. 5

Kankakee River Valley Regatta

Sunday, Sept. 11

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 3-5 p.m. Larsen Fine Arts Center. $45 and $60. Proceeds benefit the Kankakee County Training Center. 932-4022.