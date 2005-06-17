2 robberies happen within minutes

Two late-night robberies Thursday just 14 minutes apart have Bradley and Bourbonnais police wondering whether the same masked man committed both crimes.

"It seems awfully coincidental if it's not," said Detective Lt. Greg Kunce of the Bourbonnais Police Department.

"I have no opinion on it," stated Detective Sgt. Don Barber of the Bradley Police Department.

Though Barber deemed it "possible" the robberies are linked, he speculated that the time span between the two crimes might be too brief for them to be the handiwork of the same criminal.

"We're looking into the similarities," Barber said.

In each incident, the robber is described as an African-American male wearing a mask and dark clothes. Bradley and Bourbonnais detectives will ponder the similarities in the two crimes, as well as the differences.

At 10:54 p.m. a masked man stole $1,800 from employees at the Kentucky Fried Chicken, 118 S. Kennedy Dr. in Bradley. Workers were walking out carrying a deposit bag when they were approached from behind by the robber, Barber said. The offender fled with the deposit bag.

The robber did not show a gun and he did not confront the employees, according to Barber.

At 11:08 p.m., a violent armed robbery occurred at the BP Amoco gas station, 410 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais. A ski-masked man wearing gloves burst into the station, leaped across the counter and slapped a cell phone from a startled female clerk's hand.

The gunman tossed the clerk to the floor and dragged her to a restroom. He pointed a gun at the woman and threatened to kill her if he had to, according to a police report.

The robber grabbed about $250 from the cash drawer while the frightened clerk stayed in the restroom.

The gunman was running from the store when a male customer arrived. The customer entered the business and heard the clerk screaming inside the restroom. She asked the customer to summon police.

The clerk remained inside the restroom until police arrived on the scene. Officers described her as "hysterical."

Kunce said the clerk complained of soreness, but she did not go to a hospital.

Police do not have a suspect in either robbery.