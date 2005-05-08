County waste site woes

By Robyn Monaghan

The first round of inspections by the new county inspector shows that two of the area's eight waste sites -- both of them recycling farms -- pose environmental problems.

Bauer Recycling Farm, near Bonfield, drew a cease and desist order after county waste inspector Donna Shehane on a March 10 visit found asphalt shingles, tires and other trash mixed with yard waste in windrows that had not been turned in time for healthy decomposition. In a case the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency calls "more serious" than the 41 environmental violations Shehane last month logged at fellow recycler Jerome Joyce's operation, both state and county officials are looking for ways to clamp down on Bauer.

On her second trip to Joyce Farms, Shehane issued a notice of continuing violations, but noted that some of the original hazards had been resolved. Remaining are concerns about chemicals such as chromium and nitrates in ground wells testing above permitted state standards. County officials are calling for permanent solutions for ongoing water run-off woes at the Essex Township recycling farm.

But the rest of the county's waste yards got a nod from the new county inspector. Three operators, in fact, received letters thanking them for their efforts to maintain the site in general compliance. Van Drunen Recycling Center, Apollo Transfer Station, and a former recycling center at Kankakee County Training Center are functioning within IEPA standards, Shehane found.

Photographs from Van Drunen Farms, an organic recycling center near Momence, showed pristine compost piles blanketed by protective material to prevent water run-off and freshly re-turned soil drying in the sun. Van Drunen, whose facility was totally clear of litter, stopped accepting manure with the compost he processes and hasn't had an odor complaint in several years, Shehane's report revealed.

The two local facilities run by Waste Management scored a couple of minor strikes for storm water not routed to retention ponds. These conditions do need to be rectified, but don't pose an immediate hazard to the public health, Shehane said, so she issued no violation notice.

Kankakee County's Waste Sites

Waste Management, Inc. Landfills, 6259 S. Route 45 & 52, Chebanse

Joyce Farms Permitted Compost Site & On-Farm Site, 13256 W. 3000 N. Rd., Essex

Apollo Disposal Transfer Station, 120 E. Industrial Drive, Momence

United Disposal of Bradley, 1000 E. Liberty, Bradley

Bauer Farms, 5500 N. 11000 W. Rd., Bonfield

Starlight Drive-in Compost, 3200 E. Court St., Kankakee

Van Drunen Farms, 2584 N. 8000 E. Rd., Momence

KCTC (not operating), 1360 E. Locust St., Kankakee