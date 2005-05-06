Tangled in politics

By Jon Krenek

A lawsuit several Limestone Township residents pursued over a Shell Oil pipeline spill is getting snagged in the national energy debate. An energy bill moving through Congress would shield Shell Oil from some liability for the 100,000 gallon gasoline spill, which occurred in 1988.

The energy bill, which passed the U.S. House in late April, includes an immunity clause for producers of the gasoline additive currently contaminating groundwater in Limestone Township. The lawsuit alleges the pipeline spill has damaged property values, caused personal injury, and has ruined the confidence homeowners have in the purity of their drinking water.

"The immunity provision is a get-out-of-jail-free card for the worst actors in the petrochemical industry," said Attorney Mike Axline, who represents Limestone Township residents in the case. "Everybody who likes clean water needs to be concerned about this provision. It's anti-public interest, anti-clean water and pro-profits for the oil industry."

The lawsuit includes an allegation Shell Oil knew the gasoline additive MTBE -- a probable carcinogen -- was dangerous to groundwater supplies when the company started pumping the additive through Kankakee County. The energy bill would shield Shell Oil from such defective product claims.

U.S. Rep. Jerry Weller, R-Morris, voted in favor of the energy bill to support ethanol as a fuel additive -- a plum for Illinois farmers -- but against an amendment to remove the immunity provision. Weller press secretary Telly Lovelace explained the vote saying the oil industry developed MTBE in compliance with federal regulations.

"The issue here is fairness," said Lovelace. "Just as the inclusion of lead in paint or water pipes was once thought to be acceptable, years ago, government studies proclaimed MTBE to be safe."

The immunity provision has the support of President Bush, and is currently before the Senate.