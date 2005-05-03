Police Blotter

Patient bites policeman

A policeman was bitten on the arm and another officer and a paramedic were spat on by a combative patient at a Kankakee nursing facility Monday afternoon, according to police.

Crystal Jabs, 25, was charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest, police said. She was taken to Provena St. Mary's Hospital for evaluation.

Police were called to the facility in the 1000 block of West Jeffery Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday because Jabs was allegedly unruly and suicidal and refusing to go to a hospital for evaluation.

Jabs reportedly tried to punch a policeman before she was placed on the floor in an attempt to get her into handcuffs. During the struggle she bit one officer, spat twice in another policeman's face and also spat on a paramedic's face.

The two officers and the paramedic were treated at St. Mary's and released.

Car stolen at restaurant

A new car was stolen after a late-night craving caused a local man to stop at a Kankakee fast-food restaurant in the 1700 block of East Court Street.

The man's rented 2005 Toyota Corolla was stolen around 10 p.m. Monday.

The victim told police he bought food and returned to the car, but then spotted a friend inside the business. He started the car and went inside to speak with his friend, according to the victim.

The Toyota was gone when the man re-emerged from the eatery. A wallet and briefcase inside the vehicle also were stolen, police said.

Man arrested for battery

William McKinley Jr., a 20-year-old Kankakeean, was arrested today for domestic battery. Kankakee police said the victim, McKinley's girlfriend, was treated at Riverside Medical Center and released.