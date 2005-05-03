Campaign for special legislation

By Robert Themer

On April 5, residents of the Crescent City area voted overwhelmingly to combine their grade school and high school districts into a single "unit" district.

Now residents, teachers, administrators and school board members are campaigning door-to-door to get people to let the Illinois General Assembly and Gov. Rod Blagojevich know that they voted 408-46 not just for the change, but to keep their present education fund tax rate at $5.12 for two years.

The reason for the lobbying effort is special legislation is needed for their plan to keep their two schools open.

The reorganization plan started in November 2003, seeming likely to go without a hitch. Especially since local supporters were committed enough to give up territory, taxes and students to make it work. In July 2004, that was done, with the transfer of land from the Crescent City Grade School District to the Milford district. That was necessary in order for the Crescent grade district to match the Crescent-Iroquois High School District geographically.

The switch cost the district 7 percent of its property tax base and five students, but officials thought it worthwhile because the state would provide incentive payments for the reorganization and higher state aid for the unit district.

State in error

Then, in November, district officials learned that they had been misled by an Illinois State Board of Education publication that said the newly combined district could have an education fund tax rate of up to $6. The state handbook was wrong, they were told. The maximum education fund rate for unit districts is $4 -- which would cost them more than 20 percent of their local tax revenue for the fund.

That loss would make it impossible to keep the high school of 70 students and grade school of 140 operating, said Superintendent Kirt Hendrick.

So the reorganization vote planned for April was changed to make it contingent on special legislation being approved to allow the tax rate to stay unchanged at $5.12 for two years, then to be decreased 10 cents per year until it reaches $4.

"That's going to affect our revenue frankly, but it does buy us 12-14 years to bring us down to that $4 rate," Hendrick said.

The special legislation (Senate Bill 1640 and House Bill 3092) is supported by legislators who represent the district -- Sens. Dan Rutherford or Pontiac and Gary Dahl of Granville and Reps. Shane Cultra of Onarga and Careen Gordon of Coal City -- and has other bi-partisan support, including from the leadership, he said.

Appeal to governor

They've also talked to the governor's staff, which drafted the compromise, he said.

Still, they are encouraging residents to voice their support to legislators, Gov. Rod Blagojevich, and deputy governor Bradley Tusk.

"It is our sense that the governor is going to be concerned that this will be viewed as a tax increase," Hendrick said. "...We want to let them know that on April 5 nearly 89 percent of the voters here approved switch to unit district... that it is a local bill (affecting only the Crescent City districts) and the people have spoken overwhelmingly on it."

If the legislation isn't approved, he said, "we remain a dual district."

And that would be ironic, since the state has campaigned for years to replace dual districts with K-12 unit districts.

