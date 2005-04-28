Audit finds violation

By Jon Krenek

A major audit of the Kankakee County Housing Authority alleges the agency accepted $129,772 in funding in violation of federal law.

The finding came in a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development audit of KCHA public housing programs the feds released earlier this month.

On Tuesday, KCHA officials placed blame for problems on previous administrations.

"It's problems we're now responsible for cleaning up," said KCHA Executive Director Randy McGill. "We got the impression from the inspector general that we're moving in the right direction."

The audit, which includes four other negative findings, followed an eight-month investigation from the HUD Inspector General's office. The major finding involved the six-figure federal subsidy KCHA accepted for a home ownership program.

The audit found KCHA since 1996 has rented the homes rather than attempting to sell them to low-income individuals. A second finding revealed mismanagement was so rampant that employees were not even trained to administer the program.

McGill said KCHA will likely have to repay the $129,772, but the homes will be available for sale within the next few weeks. Some of the homes were included in a year-long roof replacement program KCHA is near completing.

The audit spans a time from July 2002 to June 2004, and covers all public housing units KCHA manages -- Azzarelli Towers, Midtown Towers and apartment complexes on Locust Street and Wildwood Avenue. Another federal audit expected to criticize living conditions at those units is anticipated in two to three weeks.

The three other findings in the current audit focus on the failures of a property maintenance program, inadequate controls for selecting qualified tenants and failure to follow personnel policies.

The current audit is significantly less scathing than a 2003 audit of the Section 8 program, which found $2.2 million in misspent funding.

A special HUD team has helped KCHA resolve many problems cited in both audits since placing KCHA under federal supervision in 2003, according to KCHA's response to the audit. Aside from seeking recovery of $129,772, the current audit suggests only that problems be rectified.

KCHA Chairman Doug Jones expressed relief the federal audits are finally being completed.

"Getting this over and done with is another piece of progress," said Jones.