Ruling orders Wilson, Brown to relinquish elected position

By Jon Krenek

An appellate court has ordered Kankakee School District board member Elmer Wilson and Kankakee Valley Park District commissioner Carl Brown to step down from those elected offices.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals in Ottawa made a precedent-setting decision Monday ruling the pair have conflicts of interest for holding other elected positions. Kankakee County State's Attorney Ed Smith -- who initiated the ouster in 2003 -- used the ruling to send a warning to other dual office holders.

"The message should now go out to every other local public official who might contemporaneously hold, or think about holding, two public offices," said Smith. "Any such official would be wise to first solicit a current written legal opinion from his or her board attorney whether there might be a conflict."

Brown said he intends to step down, but he will be allowed to keep his elected position as a 7th Ward Kankakee alderman. Wilson will be allowed to keep his elected position on the Kankakee County Board, and said he wants to consult his attorney before commenting.

"I'm surprised and shocked," said Brown. "But if that's what the court says, I don't have a choice."

The appellate court ruling on Brown stated too many contractual opportunities between the city and park district exist for Brown to fully represent both sides. In the case of Wilson, the court ruled he must relinquish his school board seat because state law prohibits county board members from holding any other elected office.

The pair argued unsuccessfully that abstaining from votes or deliberations involving both their elected offices could remedy conflicts when they occur. Both rulings by the three-judge panel were unanimous.

Smith said he considers the ruling a "test case,'' and advises other dual office holders to seek legal counsel about whether they have conflicts. Those who do not risk litigation, and possibly a $25,000 fine. Smith said a fine was not sought in the Wilson and Brown case because no "corrupt or nefarious motive" was found in their holding dual offices.

"In my personal opinion, both have served their offices with both dedication and distinction, but my personal views are irrelevant," said Smith. "In the eyes of the law, the dual public office positions are legally incompatible and cannot contemporaneously be hold by the same person at the same time."