Weller works to restock war chest

By Edward Felker

The Daily Journal

U.S. Rep. Jerry Weller ended the first quarter of 2005 with $177,593 in campaign cash reserves, a net increase over the period but still well below the amounts he normally keeps on hand.

Weller, serving his sixth term, started the year with just $79,231 in the bank, according to disclosure reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

He spent nearly $1.8 million on his successful re-election bid last year in the 11th Congressional District election. Weller won 59 percent of the vote over McLean County Board member Tari Renner, who spent $314,600 on the race.

Through March 31, Weller raised a net $147,869 and spent $49,507 for the year. The monthly report for his personal political action committee, REFORM PAC, showed $27,134 in reserves with no fundraising and $8,450 spent for the year.

Weller normally keeps more than $500,000 in the bank. His campaign spokesman, Steven Shearer, said the congressman spent most of his campaign cash last year in response to the challenge from Renner, who mounted an active campaign for the seat.

"This was a more serious contest," Shearer said, in comparison to relatively token opposition in the 2002 election. "He just treated it seriously and it worked."

Renner also filed a report showing $138 in cash reserves and debts totaling $462.

Johnson, Hastert in black

Other area lawmakers reported cash totals. U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, held $221,319 in reserves. He also showed $242,694 in debt remaining from personal funds he has loaned the campaign in the past.

Johnson is serving his third term in the 15th Congressional District. In the 18th Congressional District, potential gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Ray LaHood, R-Peoria, had $588,477 in reserves with no debts. He was not hugely active on the fundraising circuit, taking in net contributions of $31,270 for the first quarter.

House Speaker J. Dennis Hastert, R-Yorkville, had a relatively moderate amount in reserves, $496,563, but raised more, with $715,689 in net contributions for the quarter.

He spent $373,690 for the quarter. His personal PAC, the Keep Our Majority PAC, had $494,498 in reserves.

In the last election, against a grass roots challenger, Hastert spent more than $5 million, with significant amounts going to candidates outside the 14th Congressional District and national Republican Party organizations. His PAC spent more than $2.3 million.