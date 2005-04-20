Teen fights for his life

A teen-ager is fighting for his life after he was shot once in the head in Kankakee late Tuesday afternoon.

A south suburban teen was arrested for allegedly shooting him.

Michael Jordan, a 16-year-old Kankakeean, is in Provena St. Mary's Hospital intensive care unit, according to police.

Marcus Thomas, an 18-year-old resident of Tinley Park who has family in Kankakee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Thomas is jailed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee.

Jordan fired off several rounds before he was shot and wounded at approximately 4:25 p.m. while inside a vehicle at Rosewood Avenue and Locust Street.

The shooting is linked to a prior attack on Jordan's brother, according to police.

"There had been an altercation earlier in the day between another subject and the victim's brother," said Investigations Commander Larry Osenga of the Kankakee Police Department.

Jordan went to confront the man who allegedly battered his brother earlier. Thomas is not the person who battered Jordan's brother, Osenga said.

Witnesses told police a vehicle occupied by Jordan and another male pulled up. Passenger Jordan leaned out and fired several shots from a handgun at two males standing near the intersection, police said.

Chief Mike Kinkade said the two males standing near the intersection "scattered in an attempt to avoid being shot."

Thomas was also on the scene, but he was on the other side of the street. Police said he approached the vehicle Jordan was in from behind and fired several gunshots.

"The vehicle sped away, but the driver stopped in the 400 block of East Birch and asked residents there to call the police," Kinkade said.

Thomas is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday.