Gas City inches closer to village boundaries

It appears Gas City will soon be part of the village of Manteno.

Manteno Village Administrator Paul Nicholson said Monday the village has reached an agreement in principle to annex Gas City. The filling station and convenience store is located along Route 45/52 directly west of the village.

Under the draft annexation agreement, Gas City would contribute $185,000 to the village. However, $65,000 of that money could be recaptured by Gas City as future development moves into that area.

In exchange, Manteno's sanitary sewer lines would be extended to serve the service station, Nicholson said.

On an interim basis, the village would collect, haul and provide treatment of Gas City's waste product from its new car wash until sewer lines are extended to the service station.

There is also a proposal that if annexation does not happen after some period of time, perhaps 18 months, Gas City would begin paying an equivalent percentage equal to what sales tax would be if it were in the vill. However, Nicholson said this has not been finalized.