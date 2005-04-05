Code variances cleared for park

Several building code variances were approved Monday as work gets under way for the new Christopher Sims Memorial Park on Herscher's south side.

Trustees unanimously supported the recommendations of the variance committee allowing setbacks for a chain link fence around the football field, a park sign near Park Road and a scoreboard to be located at the south end of the park.

Also approved was a variance for the parking lot allowing it to remain gravel for one or two years before developers have to cover it with asphalt or concrete. Parks Chairman Todd Datweiller explained that contractors wanted to let "the ground settle out'' before paving.

The parking lot will accommodate 77 vehicles with four spots reserved for handicapped parking. Additional parking will be available on street and on a nearby practice field.

Herscher currently has no building codes that govern public park property, forcing developers to seek variances from the existing codes governing residential property.

Datweiller said the village would be responsible for the concrete entry to the park and for parking blocks inside the parking lot. The village will also pay for "screening bushes on the east side of the park." Datweiller hoped to get help from students at Herscher High School in planting the greenery.

Plans also call the village to equip a new playground at the park. Datweiler said "that probably will not happen this fiscal year. I don't believe the ground will be ready for a playground this year,'' he explained.