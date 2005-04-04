Missing landfill foe causes stir

By Jon Krenek

First the green "No DUMP No Chicago Garbage" signs started adorning local roadways.

Then local merchants started asking customers to sign petitions, and protesters started picketing Kankakee County Board meetings.

Former Chebanse resident Bruce Harrison was a driving force behind all those efforts. He made opposing the Waste Management landfill proposal a full-time job right until the Kankakee County Board rejected the proposal in March 2004.

Then he disappeared.

"What he did was inappropriate, and in some cases, outrageous," said Waste Management Attorney Donald Moran. "We might have people talking about our attempts to find him, and his efforts to avoid being served."

The Illinois Pollution Control Board is slated to hold hearings this week on the role Harrison played in the county board's rejection of the landfill. Waste Management alleges Harrison directly lobbied county board members in violation of state landfill laws.

"This is somewhat of a fishing expedition on the part of Waste Management," said Kankakee County special counsel Richard Porter, explaining no solid evidence of such contacts has ever surfaced.

The company will question 20 county board members under oath about the alleged contacts they had with Harrison and other landfill opponents. If the IPCB rules such contacts occurred, the pollution board would grant Waste Management approval to build the 302-acre landfill in Otto Township.

Porter said county board members rejected Harrison's attempts to contact them, as they were advised to do under legal counsel. Little evidence of the alleged contacts surfaced during preliminary depositions of county board members.

"The only issue which cropped up is that Harrison attempted to call county board members," Porter said. "We haven't seen or heard much."

Attempts to contact Harrison at the last phone number he left The Daily Journal were unsuccessful.

The IPCB has barred landfill opponents from questioning witnesses during the hearing, according IPCB spokesperson Connie Newman, but will allow them to make public comments. Some of the opponents are being questioned about their lobbying efforts related to the landfill.

OUTRAGE Executive Director Keith Runyon -- a landfill opponent -- said he sought to participate because he lacks confidence in the objectivity of attorneys representing the county. He hoped to add more strenuous opposition to the proposal.

"It would give us the opportunity to bring things out that Waste Management and the county won't bring out," said Runyon. "We believe it will be a very flawed hearing."