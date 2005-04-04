Burnt-out office building prompts tenants to scramble

By Roy Bernard

A fire that destroyed a two-story office building in Bourbonnais has also forced tenants to scramble to find new headquarters.

Among the businesses damaged by the fire was the accounting firm of Wadley & Associates.

Owner Jeff Wadley said a camera from the neighboring Bank of Bourbonnais was able to record the time when smoke began to be seen coming from the office building at 18 Heritage Drive. In the video, no one could be seen near the building around the time of the fire, about 10:10 p.m. on March 23.

Another tenant, Aaron's Alarm, had a fire sensor activate about a minute or two after the smoke become visible in the video, Wadley said. Aaron's Alarm was located on the first floor, and it appears the fire started in one of the other first-floor offices, he added.

Arson has been ruled out, said Chief Ed St. Louis of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District. Causes being examined include mechanical or electrical problems. Demolition of the building has stopped as insurance investigators look into the cause.

Damage is estimated at $2 million to $3 million.

Wadley also is auditor for the village of Bourbonnais. While damage in the building was extensive, Wadley said that he has backup village files in another location.

Only documents that may have been lost, he said, were some tax returns being processed or ones going to be picked up by clients. In most of these cases, individuals can recreate their tax forms with copies from their homes.

Some tax forms were destroyed, and Wadley expects about five to 10 clients to request extensions past the April 15 tax return deadline.

Locked file cabinets, filled with documents, protected most materials, although some folders inside were singed, Wadley said.

"If we had to reconstruct all those files, it would have been a nightmare," he added. "It's not as bad as it could've been."

Along with Wadley & Associates and Aaron's Alarm, the orthodontics office of Dr. Charles Schnibben was destroyed, including all of his dental equipment. The dental office has been relocated to 10 Briarcliff Professional Center.

Desiree Schierholz, an office assistant for Schnibben, said the new location was the former office of another dentist, Dr. Katherine Fox. Much of Fox's equipment was still at the site, and Schnibben had to purchase braces and hand instruments.

Schierholz believed the damage to the equipment was about $100,000. Computer records possibly might be retrieved. Also, file cabinets were sealed, but they are still on the site and have not been checked to see if dental records have been damaged.

Schnibben plans to begin taking patients next week, and they can call at the old number to arrange appointments, Schierholz said.

Home Care Personal Service was located on the gutted building's first floor. Office Manager Louise Bullock said the company is finalizing a deal for another location.

Because Home Care has contracts through the Illinois Department of Aging, the impact of the disaster is even more profound. Home Care has 240 clients, and Bullock hopes the damaged documents can be restored by Catholic Charities, which works with the company.

"It's going to be a terrible undertaking, but we're up for the challenge," she said. Inside file cabinets, papers were waterlogged, smeared and stuck together. Also destroyed was a library of about 200 training films, valued at a total of $35,000, Bullock added.

Home Care provides services to the elderly, such as running errands, shopping and assisting senior citizens at home.

Wadley and Schierholz said they will not return to the site. Wadley & Associates is now at 389 Latham

Drive. Dr. Ahamed Kutty and his wife own the Heritage Drive building, which they bought a few years ago from Wadley.

Wadley said Kutty plans to rebuild, possibly with a one-story structure.

Bullock said Home Care would stay at its new location because it would be difficult to move again.

Another tenant, Oakwood Financial Group, is looking at a few places for relocation, said company partner, Pete Pflanzer. He estimated damage to the business at about $5,000. Some documents were destroyed, but most of the important items can be restored from materials from the financial planning company's headquarters in southeast suburban Lansing.

Pflanzer said he would be willing to move back to the Heritage Drive building when it reopens.