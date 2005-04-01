Pair indicted for sex crimes

Two local men were indicted for felony sex crimes by a Kankakee County grand jury earlier this month.

Jason Pelehowski, 25, of St. Anne, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. He is accused of sexually abusing a teen-age Bradley girl in February. The victim told Bradley police that Pelehowski solicited her to perform a sex act between August and December 2004.

Wendall Perkins, 52, of Sun River Terrace, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He is charged with exposing himself to a 12-year-old family member and sexually abusing her between February and March.