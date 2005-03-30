Program place in peril of federal cuts

By Jon Krenek

Bishop McNamara High School basketball star Claire Schmidt admits cigarettes, drugs and alcohol show up at parties.

The difference between her and the kids who use them is Schmidt doesn't think they're any fun.

"There are some people in high school who say you can't have fun unless you have alcohol or drugs," said Schmidt. "I don't drink or smoke or anything like that."

Schmidt, 17, is a graduate of the Life Education program offered through the Pledge for Life Partnership. The mobile life education center first visited Schmidt in fifth grade, and a message to make "wise choices" about substance abuse stuck.

"It told people about the other activities you could take place in," said Schmidt, who participates in basketball, tennis and student council. "It helped you see you could have fun without alcohol and drugs."

The Life Education program attempts to create a drug and alcohol free future for each of the 12,500 students it reaches each year. But the future of the 16 year-old program itself isn't looking so bright.

The Pledge for Life Partnership will lose a $52,000 federal grant next year because President George W. Bush is opposing the funding. Even more critical is the expiration next year a $611,000 federal grant. That grant -- which Bush also favors eliminating -- is the backbone of the Life Education program.

"This is why I have gray hair," said Pledge for Life Partnership Director Debra Baron.

The cuts will not only to mean a loss of programs for kids, but the loss of jobs for grownups as well.

The program employs six full-time staff and one part-timer. The majority of the $800,000 annual Life Education budget goes towards salaries. Baron said the reduction in another $125,000 state grant and the loss of the $52,000 federal grant this year will "definitely" lead to a reduction in staff. Greater job losses could occur in following years if the $610,000 federal grant is not renewed.

"It's not dire yet, because it won't really bite for a year," said Baron. "It will give us time to look for other resources."

The Pledge for Life Partnership intends to reapply for the $610,000 grant at the end of the year. There is a chance Congress will fund it despite the lack of White House support, as it has in past years. Even if funded, Baron said the grant will be competitive and reach only about 40 communities nationwide.

Schmidt will be college bound by the time any cut happens. But she will take with her a personal pledge to be drug and alcohol free for life.

"The program for young kids is really important," said Schmidt. "It really helped me and affected me in a good way."